"Way more comfortable now" - Luka Doncic opens up about fresh start with Lakers in encouraging training camp

Luka Doncic is set to have his first full season with the LA Lakers since joining the squad last February in one of the most shocking trades in NBA history. Doncic will also be on his first Lakers training camp ahead of the 2025-2026 season.

Ad

In his interview with The Athletic, Doncic said that he had been feeling comfortable with the Lakers ahead of the training camp last week. He also considered the camp as a fresh start for his career.

“I’m way comfortable,” the Lakers star said. “Especially going to training camp, you know, having practice with the guys — like I said, it’s a start for me.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“But I will feel way more comfortable now.”

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Doncic has been working on his body throughout the offseason, reportedly shredding over 30 pounds to slim down ahead of the 2025-2026 season.

Amid his transformation, Doncic also signed a three-year, $165 million extension with the Lakers to reaffirm commitment with the franchise for the foreseeable future.

Doncic also saw action for the Slovenian national team during the 2025 FIBA EuroBasket. Slovenia lost to the eventual champions, Germany, in the quarterfinals.

Ad

The Lakers star appeared in 28 games for LA last year, where he averaged 28.2 points, 8.1 rebounds, and 7.5 assists per game. He helped the Lakers in securing the third seed in the regular season, only to lose in the first round against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Lakers owner Jeanie Buss explains Doncic's new mindset entering the 2025-2026 NBA season

Luka Doncic had an emotional season last year as the Mavericks shockingly shipped him to the Lakers after leading Dallas to the NBA Finals a year prior.

Ad

The stunning trade was also followed by reports of the Mavericks' franchise's concerns about his weight and body of work.

Now, according to Lakers owner Jeanie Buss, Doncic has a refreshed mind and a new mentality for the upcoming season.

“He just looked comfortable,” Buss said in the interview with The Athletic. “His focus was on basketball instead of something else being in the back of mind. He’s less burdened; he’s got clarity. …He knows where he wants to be. He knows where he is now.”

Doncic is expected to carry the torch for the Lakers starting next season as the team prepares for the retirement of superstar LeBron James, who has led the team to an NBA championship in 2020.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rob Andrew Lo Rob Andrew Lo is an NBA and WNBA journalist at Sportskeeda with over three years of experience in the field. Rob studied journalism at the University of Santo Tomas in Manila, Philippines and his love for sports made this an obvious career to pursue.



Rob's favorite team is the Oklahoma City Thunder. He grew up watching Russell Westbrook and Kevin Durant and his admiration for them left not only a lasting impression but solidified his fandom.



When not working, Rob loves to play basketball. If he isn't watching or writing about basketball, he can probably be found watching pro wrestling. Know More