"Way to put in work DWill" - Kevin Durant congratulates Deron Williams for victory over Frank Gore in an exhibition celebrity boxing match

Kevin Durant is a big social media fan and is often known for coming at trolls. On this occasion, he has taken to Twitter to congratulate a former NBA star on his recent achievement.

Former NBA star Deron Williams was involved in a celebrity boxing match against NFL legend Frank Gore. It was an undercard of the Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley 2 fight, and although the boxing commission downgraded it to an exhibition rather than a professional fight, it still had the look of a professional bout.

Williams won by split decision, and many, including Kevin Durant, were impressed. It was scored 38-37, 37-38, and 40-35. Speaking after the match, Williams said he was proud to show basketballer players in a new light.

"I never shied away from contact, and I showed that today. People think basketball players are soft, but I never was one. That's what I was looking to accomplish here today."

As much as it was a win for Williams, it was also a win for the NBA as stars rallied around their own for the victory. Kevin Durant is one of many NBA stars, past and present, that took time out to celebrate with Williams. Via a tweet, he said:

"Way to put in work DWill…"

While it was an incredible way to start his boxing career, that might be the last we see of Deron Williams in the ring.

"I’m gonna go sit my old dumb** down somewhere and let these professionals do their s***. Honestly, I probably looked terrible out there. … As soon as you get out here and you start getting touched, all your training goes out the window. It was fun, I’m glad I had the chance to come out here and do it, but like I thought coming into this, I’m one and done.”

Kevin Durant is currently observing the league's health and safety protocols

Kevin Durant has been having an incredible season, coming off three big games against the Detroit Pistons, Toronto Raptors, and Philadelphia 76ers. All ending in wins for the Brooklyn Nets, KD registered 51, 34, and 34 points in those games, respectively.

Unfortunately, Kevin Durant joins James Harden, LaMarcus Aldridge, Paul Millsap, among others in the NBA's health and safety protocols. He missed the Nets game against the Orlando Magic, which ended in a 100-93 loss.

Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn Nets star Kevin Durant has entered the league’s Covid protocols. That’s eight Nets now. Nets star Kevin Durant has entered the league’s Covid protocols. That’s eight Nets now.

The Nets will undoubtedly come back stronger as they have brought Kyrie Irving back into the fold to play road games. Nonetheless, there is a high chance that both players will miss the crucial matchup on Christmas Day against the Los Angeles Lakers.

Kevin Durant is currently one of the frontrunners for the 2022 MVP award. He is the league's leading scorer, averaging 29.7 points while adding 7.9 rebounds and 5.9 assists. His 52.3% shooting has carried the Nets to a 20-9 record, as they currently sit atop the Eastern Conference standings.

