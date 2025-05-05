"Way to step out of your comfort zone baby": Gabrielle Union stans her husband as Dwyane Wade pops up on SNL in surprise moment with Sabrina Carpenter

On Sunday, American actress and television personality Gabrielle Union was seen showing love to her husband Dwyane Wade as he made an appearance on Saturday Night Live. The Miami Heat legend made a surprise cameo alongside pop star Sabrina Carpenter, as Union was seen fanning over Wade's appearance.

Ad

Taking to Instagram to post a story of Dwyane Wade's SNL appearance, Union was seen resharing a post first shared by the three-time NBA champion. The post by Wade featured multiple images of his surprise moment, as he captioned the post with a four-word message:

"The Wade Way 🔝 SNL," he wrote.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Ad

Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Union later reposted her husband's post on her account as she captioned it with a note of her own:

"Way to step out of your comfort zone, baby!!" she wrote. "So proud of you and our girl @quintab for a legendary night!!!" she continued.

Gabrielle Union stans over her husband's SNL performance

Dwyane Wade made a shock appearance during a May 3 episode of SNL. The episode was hosted by actress Quinta Brunson and featured Benson Boone as the musical guest. Sabrina Carpenter and the Heat icon surprised audiences during Brunson's monologue as they joined her on stage as part of a skit.

Ad

Wade's appearance alongside Sabrina Carpenter, Quinta Brunson and SNL cast member Marcello Hernandez was an unexpected one, as their monologue act went down well with the audience.

Dwyane Wade among star-studded broadcasting team as Amazon's 11-year deal with the NBA set to start next season

In July 2024, the NBA and Amazon Prime Video struck a deal that allowed the streaming platform to broadcast selected NBA games. This deal, which is set to start from the 2025-26 season onwards, will see Prime Video get exclusive global coverage for 66 regular-season NBA games. Furthermore, the deal will also see them telecast all the knockout games from the Emirates NBA Cup, including the Finals.

Ad

On Thursday, Front Office Sports' X (formerly Twitter) account announced the list of broadcasters set to join Amazon's NBA team. This list included some big names like Dwyane Wade, as they captioned the tweet with a short message:

"Amazon's NBA team for next season includes: Steve Nash, Stan Van Gundy, Ian Eagle, Kevin Harlan, Dwyane Wade, Candace Parker, Taylor Rooks, Blake Griffin and Dirk Nowitzki," it read.

Ad

Expand Tweet

The new deal between Amazon and the NBA will be valid for the next 11 years. This deal will see the streaming platform cover an opening-week doubleheader and a new Black Friday NBA game, alongside the NBA Cup and regular season fixtures.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Arian Kashyap Arian Kashyap is a basketball journalist at Sportskeeda with over two years of experience at Essentially Sports and Spice Bite and a Bachelor's in Physical Education and Sports Sciences.



Arian's favorite team is the Miami Heat and it’s mainly down to Dwyane Wade being his favorite player of all time. Arian loved how explosive Wade was as a player and he had all the attributes, whether that be shooting, defending or passing. Arian really liked how he won titles both with and without a dynasty behind him.



Arian has also worked with Bhaichung Bhutia Football Schools and was the manager for a Delhi-based women’s team called Garwhal Untied. Garwhal won the Delhi league and were runners-up during his tenure.



Arian has judged essay writing competitions for the Commonwealth Students Welfare Group of India in 2023 and was a part of the U-14 team for the Bhaichung Bhutia Football Schools academy that qualified for the AIFF Round in 2023.



When not working or watching sports, Arian likes riding his motorcycle and reading. Know More

Miami Heat Nation! You can check out the latest Miami Heat Schedule and dive into the Heat Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.