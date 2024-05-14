"We 1-0" - Nick Young goes off at NFL players' 'soft' take on NBA stars citing Deron Williams-Frank Gore bout

Nick Young is jumping into the testy online back-and-forth about who among NBA and NFL players are “soft.” The issue has been simmering for years but was re-ignited into a furnace by Austin Rivers’ comments on the “Pat McAfee Show.” Rivers said that he could take 30 hoopers and have them play in the NFL but not vice versa.

Rivers’ take did not go well with McAfee, JJ Watt, and James Jones who is now an analyst at FS1. The former Green Bay Packers wide receiver said that NBA players are “soft” and took some hard shots at Rivers.

Dallas Cowboys superstar linebacker Micah Parsons added fuel to the fire when he said that he watched an NBA player play 30 minutes without scoring one basket. He also added, “It ain’t hard to dunk or make a layup.”

Nick Young must have heard all the noise and tossed his thoughts into the mix:

“All that soft stuff these football players saying about nba players …last time I check deron williams beat up frank gore we 1-0”

Young’s response has to be applauded. Although he is known for making some silly comments, the reference to the Williams-Gore fight was spot on. In a brutal four-round battle, the former Utah Jazz star took his lumps and battered the five-time Pro Bowler. There was nothing soft about Williams during the said bout with Gore.

Additionally, Nick Young’s sly use of that fight to prove who between the two sides is soft is documented. Both camps can throw as many arguments as they can but nothing 1-0 is undeniable. Until that changes, it’s tough to counter the argument “Swaggy P” just put on the table.

The late Kobe Bryant once called Nick Young “soft”

Kobe Bryant once dislocated a finger in a game against the San Antonio Spurs in 2016. “The Black Mamba” didn’t sit for long as he asked trainer Gary Vitti to pop it back in place. It was an incident that underlined how tough Bryant was.

Nick Young, who played three seasons with Bryant, had an unforgettable experience where the iconic guard told him he was “soft:”

"He didn't know he broke my hand, basically. He broke my thumb. He didn't believe I was like hurt or something. And the whole practice, he kept throwing the ball extra hard at me. So hard, I was catching it with one hand like 'Come on man, damn! I told you my thumb hurt!' And the trainer had to tell him, 'His thumb is broken. We just did an x-ray.'

When Kobe Bryant was informed about the X-ray, he just told Nick Young:

“Soft”