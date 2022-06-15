“We absolutely killed Klay Thompson after Games 1 and 2.… He’s a big reason why the Golden State Warriors are in a position to close out and win an NBA championship” - JJ Redick believes Klay Thompson deserves his flowers

Golden State Warriors superstar Klay Thompson hasn't hit his usual strides, but is still making an impact in the NBA Finals. His team is on the brink of winning the championship going into Game 6.

On ESPN's "First Take," JJ Redick believes that Thompson deserves praise for his performances after Game 2 against the Boston Celtics. Redick believes that the Warriors are on the brink of winning the championship because of his performances in the last three games. Redick said:

"We absolutely killed Klay Thompson after Games 1 and 2 and this has been the theme throughout the playoffs. He struggled in Games 1 and 2 and then he bounced back after that. Since Game 2, he's averaging 21 points per game, he's shooting 41% from three.

"He’s a big reason why the Golden State Warriors are in a position to close out and win an NBA championship tomorrow night."

Klay Thompson had a shocking start to the series as he shot 26.7% from the perimeter in the opening two games. However, he has shot 41.2% from beyond the arc and 43.8% overall since.

How important is Klay Thompson to the Warriors?

Klay Thompson rejoined Steph Curry and Draymond Green after a lengthy absence due to injury.

This has allowed the Golden State Warriors to bring back the trio that was instrumental in reaching five straight NBA Finals and winning three. With their reunion came championship aspirations.

Klay Thompson is an integral part of the Warriors' setup, as he is a major contributor on both ends. He is an incredible marksman from beyond the arc who can play excellent defense.

His ability to draw opposing defenders while freeing up shots for Curry was one of the Warriors' trademark strategies at the peak of their powers. Thompson also has the ability to guard the opposition's top outside scorer. He uses his size and incredible footwork to guard the perimeter as well as the interior.

He is the first player ever to make 8+ threes in a closeout game twice in his career, let alone twice in a single postseason. Klay Thompson of the @warriors this postseason:8-of-14 from three in Game 6 win vs. Memphis8-of-16 from three in Game 5 win vs. DallasHe is the first player ever to make 8+ threes in a closeout game twice in his career, let alone twice in a single postseason.

The cause for concern, however, as far as Thompson and the Warriors are concerned, is Klay's rustiness in the postseason. A lack of rhythm was expected. He was sidelined for more than two seasons, especially after the start to the NBA Finals that he had.

But as the law of average sugggests, these numbers improved tremendously from Game 3 onwards. This allowed the Warriors to help Curry out a lot more offensively.

Andre Drummond was also -45 against Bucks in 2019.

In Game 5, Curry had a terrible night, and it was Klay Thompson, Jordan Poole and Draymond Green that helped carry the load. Especially Thompson when he hit a couple of crucial 3-pointers in the second half. This has put the Warriors on the brink of winning their fourth championship in eight years.

