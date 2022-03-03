"We actually congratulating them for competing? That's a sad moment" - Kendrick Perkins says LeBron James should be more concerned about the LA Lakers, believes LeBron is losing the fear factor

LeBron James’ concentration was questioned on Wednesday on ESPN's “NBA Today.” Analyst Kendrick Perkins weighed in on why James should be more focused on the LA Lakers. Perkins said:

“We actually congratulating them for competing? That’s a sad moment.”

Perkins says James needs to be more concerned about LA Lakers

The disappointment of ESPN analyst Kendrick Perkins is warranted as many Lakers fans feel the same way.

After a humbling 123-95 blowout loss on Sunday against the New Orleans Pelicans, James was seen looking dejected. As a veteran and the league's current GOAT, James should know better than to show negative emotions around younger guys. But Perkins argued that the young guys are not scared of the 19-year legend anymore. And that is a problem.

The LA Lakers (27-34) remain ninth in the Western Conference. Los Angeles’ difficulties seem to lie in their battles with injuries, COVID protocols and an inability to gain chemistry on the floor. Before the season, much of the narrative was immediate playoff contention and showtime highlights. It has, in fact, been the opposite.

James has been averaging 29.0 points, 7.9 rebounds and 6.3 assists per game. So the fault seems to lie beyond LeBron’s grasp, as he is putting up MVP-caliber numbers and his squad still cannot generate wins.

According to ESPN’s “basketball power index”:

“Lakers have the hardest remaining schedule in the entire league.”

Going forward, James and the LA Lakers are going to have a heap of difficulties to overcome. The squad has already looked troubled and has yet to see the toughest part of its journey.

Perkins has a point when one realizes the amount of legendary players on the Lakers this year. The fact that they are being congratulated simply for competing with positivity is not a good notion for the abilities of Los Angeles.

On Monday’s episode of the “Swagu and Perk” podcast, Perkins voiced his opinion on James and his teammates looking noticeably dejected Sunday:

“It’s the disrespect to the game of basketball. And it wasn’t just Bron, it was the entire team.”

The Lakers stand in a tough spot as they started this season a (minus-400) favorite in betting odds for the NBA championship. Now at a (plus-4000), with many doubting their ability to even make it out of the play-in tournament, James and LA are going to have to do some serious replanning.



Edited by Joseph Schiefelbein