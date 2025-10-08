"We actually met outside of them’: Donovan Mitchell’s fiancée Coco Jones breaks silence on Russell Wilson and Ciara’s role in their relationship

  • home icon
By Simoun Victor Redoblado
Modified Oct 08, 2025 22:59 GMT
An image of Coco Jones, Russell Wilson, and Ciara
Coco Jones talks about the role that Russell Wilson and Ciara have played in her relationship with Donovan Mitchell. Credit: Jones/IG, Ciara/IG

This past summer, Cleveland Cavaliers star Donovan Mitchell and R&B singer Coco Jones announced their engagement. Notably, New York Giants quarterback Russell Wilson later thanked Mitchell for allowing him and his wife Ciara to help with the planning of this special moment.

Earlier this week, Jones appeared on the talk show "Sherri," where host Sherri Shepherd brought up the occasion of her engagement. During this appearance, Jones was asked about Wilson and Ciara's role in these circumstances. Jones went on to clarify that, though they were good friends with the star couple, she and Mitchell became an item even before Wilson and Ciara lent any help.

"Russell and Donovan had talked about him proposing to me," Jones told Shepherd. "He connected Don with this planner who helped him plan this whole thing, it was beautiful...but we actually met outside of them."
Shepherd then asked if Wilson and Ciara would be given a place in the wedding proceedings. Jones responded with an emphatic "Hell yes!"

Last year, various sightings of Jones and Mitchell together sparked rumors of their romance. The "ICU" singer finally put all the speculations to rest when she confirmed her relationship with the six-time NBA All-Star in an appearance on Shannon Sharpe's "Club Shay Shay" podcast.

Now, Mitchell is just a few weeks away from the start of his fourth season with the Cleveland Cavaliers. Shortly before he got engaged to Jones, Mitchell suffered a first-round exit loss when the Cavs were dispatched by the Indiana Pacers in five games.

Ready to strike back with a vengeance, Mitchell now has a big year ahead of him, both in his professional and personal life.

"I love her to death": Donovan Mitchell talks about fiancee Coco Jones during preseason interview

It was only a matter of time before the NBA media asked Mitchell to talk about his fiancee. At a preseason media availability, Mitchell gave a heartfelt message to Jones.

"That’s my dawg. I love her to death. She’s amazing. She’s an amazing human being. She brings me peace," Mitchell said of Jones. "She is a special human and you see it in her work. To be able to call her my fiancée, my wife, is a blessing. I’m grateful.”
Cavaliers fans, then, can expect an inspired Mitchell to lead the charge for Cleveland in this new season.

Simoun Victor Redoblado

Simoun Victor Redoblado is an NBA and WNBA journalist at Sportskeeda with over 12 years of experience writing for publications such as Collider, ALL-STAR Magazine, and Sir Charles in Charge.

Simoun has a bachelor's degree in Secondary Education, Major in English and Minor in journalism. Thanks to the journalism courses that he took, Simoun understood the fundamentals of journalistic storytelling in the context of sports writing.

Passionate for the UP Fighting Maroons, Simoun is a fan of the NBA, PBA, UAAP, and FIBA.
His childhood team was the Chicago Bulls and Simoun was a longtime supporter of the Houston Rockets because his friends would say he looked like Yao Ming.

Simoun loves the systematic, tactical movement of the ball and the players, the stories behind each individual competing on the hardcourt and most of all, how basketball is a sport for life and all its struggles and lessons.

A father of two, Simoun spends his free time with his kids.

