“We ain’t got a chance”: Jeff Teague reveals another hilarious story featuring Bryn Forbes, Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving

Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and the Brooklyn Nets took a commanding 2-0 lead against the Milwaukee Bucks in their 2021 Eastern Conference semifinal series. The second-seeded Nets were the heavy favorites to win the championship heading into the season due to their superstar trio that included James Harden.

Injuries to Harden and Irving, however, changed the whole complexion of the series.

Jeff Teague, a backup point guard with the Bucks in the series, had a hilarious story about that heated battle (via Club 520):

(1:25 mark)

“We win Game 3, Kyrie [Irving] get hurt [in Game 4]. This is when KD [Durant] became the best player in the world. He started going crazy. This is when he had them all points, triple-doubles, all that crazy stuff.

“But, Bryn Forbes, shout out to Bryn, I can’t even say it. He never thought we was gonna win. … Me and Bryn were looking at each other and we’re like, ‘We ain’t got a chance, bro.’”

James Harden injured his hamstring within a few minutes in Game 1. Still, the Brooklyn Nets took care of their home court and won the first two games of the series.

The Nets were again without Harden in Game 3, which helped the Milwaukee Bucks cut the series deficit to 2-1. Game 4 would even prove more disastrous as Kyrie Irving sprained his knee, a big reason why the Bucks evened the series at two games apiece.

Without “Uncle Drew” and “The Beard” in Game 5, Kevin Durant showed why he was still one of the best players in the world. “KD” erupted for 49 points, 17 rebounds, 10 assists, three steals and two blocks to drag Brooklyn to a crucial 3-2 series lead.

Based on Jeff Teague’s story, a few in the Milwaukee Bucks’ roster never believed they could win the series with a compromised Kyrie Irving and James Harden. Harden returned in Game 6 but looked like a shell of himself.

Kevin Durant had another super night with 32 points, 11 rebounds and three assists but couldn’t close out the series against Giannis Antetokounmpo’s team.

Game 7 of the 2021 Eastern Conference Finals between the Milwaukee Bucks and the Brooklyn Nets was a classic.

Kevin Durant and the hobbled James Harden were available. Kyrie Irving never returned after spraining his ankle in Game 4. “KD” had another mesmerizing performance. He could have carried the Nets to an improbable victory had his foot not stepped over the line for his game-winning three-pointer.

Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks forced overtime and eventually won the game and the series.

Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and James Harden’s respective legacies would have been much different had they won a championship together

If not for an inch of Kevin Durant’s foot stepping over the line in his three-pointer, the Brooklyn Nets might have been the 2021 champs. Without Kyrie Irving in the last three games and a hobbled James Harden, KD nearly pushed his team to a series win.

The Milwaukee Bucks ultimately won the championship and cemented Giannis Antetokounmpo’s legacy as one of the best players ever.

Had things been different, the narrative surrounding Kevn Durant, Kyrie Irving and james Harden might have been so different. Today, they have that stigma of superstars who couldn’t lead a team to a championship.

“Uncle Drew” couldn’t do it without LeBron James. Durant might not have won a title without the dominant Golden State Warriors. Harden is still looking for a title despite playing with some of the best players in the NBA.

