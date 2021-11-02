“We ain’t did nothing” - Anthony Edwards feels the Minnesota Timberwolves need to move on from their win over defending NBA champions Milwaukee Bucks 

Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards feels his team is still obsessed with their win over defending NBA champs, the Milwaukee Bucks, from last week. His comments came after the T'Wolves' 18-point loss against the underperforming Orlando Magic on Monday. Here's what Edwards said (via Dane Moore):

"I feel like we got swag, but we got too much swag right now. Know what I'm sayin? Like, we think we done done something. We ain't did nothing."

The Minnesota Timberwolves beat the Bucks 113-108 on the road on Wednesday, October 27th. It was a huge win for a youthful side that is looking to end a three-year playoff drought. Minnesota improved their season record to 3-1 after that contest.

Much was expected of them after their stellar showing against Giannis Antetokounmpo and Co., but nothing has gone according to plan since then. The side fell to the Orlando Magic 115-97 in a disappointing loss.

The Minnesota Timberwolves will need to regroup and figure out their issues to stay on course in their pursuit of achieving playoff qualification.

How far can the Minnesota Timberwolves go this NBA season?

Players of the Minnesota Timberwolves in action during a game.

Despite their recent slump, the Minnesota Timberwolves have looked promising this NBA season. They struggled with injuries all year long last campaign, but that isn't the case now. The trio of D'Angelo Russell, Karl-Anthony Towns and Anthony Edwards have looked good so far and breathed life into the franchise's hopes of making it to the postseason.

They also have the support of a player like Patrick Beverley, who is one of the best veteran leaders around. There has been a great deal of optimism about the team doing much better this season, especially after their 3-1 run to start things off.

that's some pretty ball movement 🐺

There are always doubts surrounding a young squad like the Minnesota Timberwolves, though. Nevertheless, their leading players seem very motivated. The way Anthony Edwards has pinned accountability on the whole team despite being so young speaks highly of his and the team's eagerness to improve moving forward.

The Minnesota Timberwolves have the necessary tools to make it to the playoffs. They just need to stay focused on their goal and avoid the occasional slip-ups along the way like the one they endured recently after their win against the Bucks. If they manage to succeed in that regard, they will have a healthy chance of making their first trip to the postseason in three years this season.

