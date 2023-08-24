“We also took some blows”: Despite going 5-0, Steve Kerr is wary of Team USA’s challengers in Germany and Spain (Exclusive)

We are one day away from the 2023 FIBA World Cup's opening games and Team USA seems to be ready for the challenges that await them in the tournament.

During the press conference held on Thursday at the Mall of Asia Arena, Itiel Estudillo of Sportskeeda was able to ask coach Steve Kerr about his team's confidence heading into the tournament after going undefeated in their tune-up games.

"We really had a good stretch of five games. It's important for us to feel the FIBA game," Kerr said. "The most important thing is to get used to FIBA rules and to learn to play together. Amidst of doing that, we played some tough teams who are going to be factor in the World Cup."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Kerr continued:

"We have confidence but we also took some blows. Both Spain and Germany gave us all we could handle and that experience will help us figure out how good teams are in here."

Expand Tweet

Team USA landed in the Philippines on Tuesday and has been hard at work preparing for the 2023 FIBA World Cup. On Wednesday, coach Erik Spoelstra held a quick training camp for his squad in the morning before proceeding to their evening practice at the Mall of Asia Arena. Itiel Estudillo of Sportskeeda was able to get an exclusive take from Austin Reaves, talking about how it feels to represent his country for the first time.

Does Team USA have what it takes to win gold this year?

2023 FIBA World Cup - USA Men's National Team v Puerto Rico

Like every other team in the 2023 FIBA World Cup, Team USA's goal is to win the gold medal. However, given the talent that surrounds them, it's easier said than done. The USA's roster is currently filled with young NBA talents with little experience on the international scene. Some believe that the team's youth will prove to be a major obstacle in the tournament.

But it appears that Team USA's young group is unfazed by this fact. During their basketball tour of tune-up games, they successfully went 5-0 against some of the toughest teams in the World Cup. This was especially true when Dennis Schroder and the Germans nearly broke their winning streak. Fortunately, guys like Anthony Edwards and Tyrese Haliburton were able to come through for their squad for a comeback victory.

With all that said, notching a gold medal this year is likely possible for the USA. The team proved that they can still win games under the pressure of adjusting to FIBA's set of rules and they're currently living up to their country's standards.

USA's top sports cardiologists discuss Bronny James' cardiac arrest and recovery time here (Exclusive)