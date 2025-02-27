Austin Reaves is in the midst of his fourth NBA season, and he's already surpassed expectations for an undrafted player. He entered the league at 23 and climbed his way up from a G-Leaguer to becoming an integral part of the team's success.

Notably, it all started in the 2022 Summer League, when he started showing glimpses of his well-rounded game, his work ethic and that clutch gene that has made him such a big fan favorite.

That's why several fans shared their love for him after an old clip of him hitting a Game Winner in the Summer League went viral again.

"He’s come such a long way," one fan wrote.

"I remember a few on here being more high on Mac (McClung) than Austin," another one added.

Reactions continued with many admiring his clutch moments down the stretch.

"Watched this live for mcclung stayed for AR-15," another one admitted.

"he's always been so damn clutch," a fan chimed in.

"Hilbilly kobe just start to shine," one Lakers fan recalled.

Lakers star Austin Reaves could test free agency soon

Per Spotrac, Reaves signed a four-year contract worth $53.82 million. That's an average annual value of $13.4 million.

Lakers insider Jovan Buha believes that even though he will be eligible to sign an extension in the summer, he'll turn it down and test free agency after the 2025-26 season.

"The way he's played the last two-plus months, he's clearly a high 20s, if not a 30+ million dollar per year player," Buha said on his podcast. "So, I think in that 2026 summer, he will opt out. He will test free agency, and then he will try to remain a Laker long-term, but it's gonna come down to what type of contract they offer him. He's a guy who should be making at least 27-28+ million, if not 30+ million moving forward."

Reaves and the Lakers have been a match made in heaven, and he's most definitely a fan favorite, so barring a big turn of events, both parties should try to keep their partnership together.

Also, with LeBron James' future in the league all but unsure, the Lakers might have more than enough cash to pay him if James has already retired or takes a pay cut to keep the band together.

