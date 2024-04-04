"We are so back": Suns fans feel the momentum shift as Kevin Durant and Devin Booker masterclass puts team in 6th 

Kevin Durant and Devin Booker's solid performances helped the Phoenix Suns trounce the Cleveland Cavaliers, 122-101 at the Footprint Center on Wednesday. The veteran forward had 32 points, while Booker continued his mercurial run with 40 points as Phoenix's win saw them surge to sixth in the NBA standings.

The win marked the start of a streak as they beat the New Orleans Pelicans earlier and followed it up with a win over a stern Cavaliers unit. This had fans believing that the team could be a cinch to make the playoffs.

One fan couldn't contain his excitement:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Suns 6th seed

Book on another planet

KD top 3 in the world

Beal being an elite PG

We are so back!"

Expand Tweet

This was followed by some more excitement from fans on X for what was coming next:

Suns fans were in high spirits after the team's win over the Cavaliers, courtesy of Devin Booker and Kevin Durant

Kevin Durant topped off his 32-point outing with six rebounds and seven assists, shooting 13-of-23 from the field and 3-of-7 from the 3-point line. Devin Booker was 13-of-25 from the field and shot 5-of-9 from beyond the arc. He finished his evening with eight assists. Beal had another quiet run with just seven points to show for it.

The win sees the Suns improve to 45-31 and edge out the Sacramento Kings. They are now tied with the Pelicans in seventh place and will hope to extend their winning run as the playoff race gets tighter in the West.

Can Devin Booker and Kevin Durant help Suns hold on to their winning momentum?

The win on Tuesday sees the Phoenix Suns in the middle of a tight race to make the postseason. Their final few games aren't easy ones, as they face West teams vying for a better finish to make the playoffs.

The likes of Minnesota Timberwolves and the LA Clippers are looking for a better end to their regular season. Meanwhile, the Pelicans and Kings are jousting for the sixth seed.

The Suns play their next three games at home before hitting the road for three games to finish their regular season. Much depends on Booker and Durant as the duo will look to lead the Suns into the playoffs and avoid the Play-In tournament altogether.

Booker has averaged 27.4 points, 6.9 assists and 4.7 rebounds this season. Meanwhile, Durant has averaged 27.5 ppg, 6.8 rpg and 5.1 apg. Their offense has been the Suns' strength this season, and it remains to be seen if they can get past the West's best in the days to come.