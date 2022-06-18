"We have not been beaten... Three old guys that are champs once again" - Steph Curry gives a candid take on Golden State Warriors' terrific trio of himself, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green

Steph Curry discussed the triumphant return to glory of the Golden State Warriors' trio of Klay Thompson and Draymond Green on Thursday night.

While winning the championship is a joy in itself, winning the title with the core trio has been just that much sweeter. That's especially so considering the injuries that kept the three from playing together until, pretty much, this playoff run. With a 103-90 win in Game 6, the Dubs' trio walked out of TD Garden as four-time champions.

After a surreal experience considering their run-in with misery over the last two seasons, Curry had a lot to say about the Warriors' legacy.

In a conversation with ESPN's Malika Andrews, Curry expressed his thoughts on winning it all with Green and Thompson. While responding to a question on how he knew things came full circle for the Warriors, Curry said:

NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA



sits down with Steph to talk about the championship legacy of the Warriors' Big 3. "Three old guys that are champs once again." @malika_andrews sits down with Steph to talk about the championship legacy of the Warriors' Big 3. "Three old guys that are champs once again." 🏆 @malika_andrews sits down with Steph to talk about the championship legacy of the Warriors' Big 3. https://t.co/m9SFBK9J6f

"I think we did that in the first round. When I knew I was coming back from my foot injury. I think somebody mentioned that, when we all – us three – start every game of a series, we have not been beaten.

"That's all the reminder we needed of who we are as a trio, what we all bring to the table and how we can help lift all of our guys that need to play a huge part in us winning. You know, three old guys that are champs once again."

Having spent two years out of the playoffs, the Dubs were written off as contenders before the season. But with their fourth title in eight years, the Warriors have established themselves as a legitimate dynasty.

The Athletic @TheAthletic June 16, 2015: Warriors win first title with Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green



June 16, 2022: Warriors win fourth title with the same core June 16, 2015: Warriors win first title with Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond GreenJune 16, 2022: Warriors win fourth title with the same core https://t.co/OtWdLzLeih

Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors' trio strike again

The Golden State Warriors' trio celebrates winning the NBA championship

Having won their last championship in 2018, the Golden State Warriors waited four years for their triumph on Thursday night. Suffering through difficult times in the process, the Dubs showed that their resolve as champions was unquestionable.

The trio of Steph Curry, Draymond Green and Klay Thompson has endured extreme hardships in the last few seasons.

With Thompson missing over two seasons due to injuries, the trio was never complete. To make matters complicated for the Warriors, the departure of Kevin Durant in 2019 practically saw the complete downfall of the dynasty.

However, the trio proved a lot of naysayers wrong. Overcoming injuries and rough patches, Golden State returned to the prestigious podium.

While there have been several challenges this season, there have also been several developments that went right for them. With players such as Jordan Poole and Andrew Wiggins breaking onto the scene, the Dubs looked complete again.

With several other pieces also stepping up, Golden State continues to dazzle with their team basketball.

Having won the championship yet again, it will be interesting to see where the dynasty goes as the trio and the team continue to grow together.

NBA @NBA



@KlayThompson x @StephenCurry30 “All we do is shoot threes and win championships… I love you brother!” “All we do is shoot threes and win championships… I love you brother!”@KlayThompson x @StephenCurry30 https://t.co/bAKemr80kf

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far