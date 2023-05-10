"We have been here before" - Draymond Green is unfazed by Lakers' 3-1 lead

The Golden State Warriors are down 3-1 in their series with the Los Angeles Lakers. Star forward Draymond Green went on his podcast on The Volume Network to say his team is not worried about the deficit.

The four-time champion pointed out that his team does not think the series is already over even though the Lakers only need to win one of the next three games.

“Guess what, it’s the first to four. Not the first to three. Whether it’s 3-1 or 3-0, no matter. That’s the reason it’s a seven game series, it’s the first to four,” said Green.

Green offered some playoff expertise and said the series changes completely if the Warriors win Game 5 at home.

“Every game won in a series, flips the pressure to the other team. The moment you win a game, the pressure flips to the other team. I don’t care if it’s Game 1 or Game 6. The only time the pressure doesn’t flip to the other team is when you win Game 7. That team goes home, you move on."

He reiterated that his team is focused on just winning the next game.

“For us, the goal is to win one game. We have been here before,” said Green. “You win one game, all the pressure flips.”

“No one wants to go on the road for a Game 7.

Further, Green affirmed that the Warriors will give their best shot to put the series equation to 3-2.

“We got nothing to lose. Down 3-1, you come out swinging. You go down swinging, if you do go down, but we not going down,” said a confident Green.

Draymond Green had some high praise for Lonnie Walker IV stepping up when his number was called.

How many times has a team come back from a 3-1 deficit?

There have been only 13 occasions of the teams erasing a 3-1 deficit to advance in NBA history. It has been done 58 times in major North American sports: 13 times in the NBA, 14 in MLB and 31 in the NHL.

The Warriors prevailed in one of those 13 times. In 2016, they erased a 3-1 deficit against the Oklahoma City Thunder in the Western conference finals.

The OKC Thunder had Kevin Durant and Russell Westbrook. The Warriors that year were 73-9 and set a record for most wins in a season.

The Warriors then famously blew a 3-1 lead of their own in the NBA Finals against the Cleveland Cavaliers. LeBron James and Kyrie Irving led the Cavs in the comeback and end their 52-year championship drought.

