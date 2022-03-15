"We built this thing from ground zero" - Draymond Green reiterates his, Steph Curry's and Klay Thompson's importance to Golden State as trio feature for first time in 1005 days

Draymond Green was extremely excited to finally be sharing the court with Klay Thompson and Stephen Curry after returning to action against the Washington Wizards on Monday.

The trio has been an integral part of the franchise and have won three championships together. However, injuries have kept them from playing together for 1005 days. That wait was finally over when they took the court against the Washington Wizards on Monday.

As expected, the Chase Center was loud when Draymond Green made his way to the court. He was under minute restrictions, but in the 20 minutes he played, the former Defensive Player of the Year made a huge impact.

This game had all the Dubs fans excited, as it was the first time in two and a half seasons that the phenomenal trio of Curry, Green and Thompson were playing together. Speaking about being able to share the floor with Curry and Thompson, Draymond Green said in his pre-game interview:

"I'm very excited, I mean I was looking forward to this day for a long time, a couple of months ago and obviously we all know what happened so no need to go into that, but just to take the court with those guys, those two guys in particular, I always say, 'we build this thing,' you know, with Andre who got here my second year, we built this thing from like ground zero."

95.7 The Game @957thegame Draymond on playing with Steph and Klay tonight:



"I'm very excited. ... We built this thing from ground zero. " Draymond on playing with Steph and Klay tonight: "I'm very excited. ... We built this thing from ground zero. "

Draymond Green has been a part of the Golden State Warriors since being drafted by them in 2012.

The Dubs weren't great back then, but with Curry, Thompson and Green, they started to become a force to be reckoned with. After the LeBron James-led Miami Heat won two championships and the San Antonio Spurs won their NBA championship in 2014, the Dubs took the league by storm. They made their mark in the league with their style of play. Soon, the Warriors became a dynasty that ruled the NBA, going to five consecutive NBA Finals.

Undoubtedly there were players like Andre Iguodala and Kevin Durant that proved to be an integral part of their team. However, the likes of Draymond Green, Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson were there right from the start. Speaking about the legacy created by the trio and the chance of once again getting to play with the two, Green said:

"The year before I got here it was 23 games won and then we went to the playoffs and so to take the floor again with those guys, especially after you know all the nonsense that this dynasty is over and all the s***t that came with it, I'm extremely excited to obviously get out there with this team but you know with those two guys in particular there's a different meaning."

95.7 The Game @957thegame So good to see these 3 back together on the floor! So good to see these 3 back together on the floor! 👏 https://t.co/1adi97PKkH

Steph Curry's Golden State Warriors cruise to facile win on Draymond Green's return

Washington Wizards vs Golden State Warriors

The Golden State Warriors were extremely hyped about their game against the Washington Wizards. That's because their star forward Draymond Green was set to return to action after two months.

They started the game in style, scoring 33 first-quarter points. However, the Wizards were not too far off as they kept the Dubs in check by scoring 30 in the first 12 minutes.

Draymond Green made his way to the court with 4:50 minutes to play in the first quarter.

It didn't take too long for him to make a difference as the Warriors ran their vintage play with Green assisting a Curry three. From there on, the Warriors looked like a tough team to stop. Curry, who was celebrating his 34th birthday, looked terrific and seemed to enjoy his time on the court.

He scored 47 points in the game and took control of things in the second half to completely turn the matchup in the Warriors' favor.

Green looked in stellar form in his first game back, scoring six points and securing seven rebounds and six assists. He ended the night with a team-high +/- of +24. Jordan Poole and Klay Thompson also added 20 points apiece to help the Warriors get to a 126-112 win on the night.

They'll next play the Boston Celtics at home on March 16.

Edited by Bhargav