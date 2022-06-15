"We have butted heads over the years ... You can’t win without a guy like that" - Steve Kerr gives a candid overview of his relationship with Draymond Green

Draymond Green and Steve Kerr have a great player-coach relationship. They have won three championships together and have been instrumental in making the Golden State Warriors one of the greatest dynasties in basketball. Having worked together for eight years, the two have had their share of ups and downs.

Draymond Green is a fierce competitor and so is Steve Kerr. This is why the two often clash during practice or in the locker room. Despite all that, Kerr has nothing but respect for the competitive nature of Green.

When asked about the similarities between them on "The Damon and Ratto show," Kerr said:

"Where we’re similar is that we are kinda maniacal in our competitiveness. We have butted heads over the years based on that competition, that level of competition.

"I think our relationship has never been better. I think Draymond is right. It takes time to build relationships, especially in a super-competitive environment."

Steve Kerr took over the reins of the Golden State Warriors in 2014. Since then, the team has consistently scaled new heights.

Draymond Green has been pivotal to the team's success. He is one of the best defenders in the league and is a brilliant passer.

Green is also a leader in the locker room and has the respect of everyone in the organization.

Barstool Sports @barstoolsports Steve Kerr thought the “Fuck You Draymond” chants from the Crowd tonight were very classy. Steve Kerr thought the “Fuck You Draymond” chants from the Crowd tonight were very classy. https://t.co/tuB6UK1RYZ

Kerr continued:

"We’ve gotten to know each other so well. We trust each other. I lean on him for advice during the games. He leans on me. We sort of collaborate, figure things out together.

"It’s been wonderful. You can’t win without a guy like that. I like that challenge that he brings to me every day to make sure that I’m on top of my game. And I try to do the same thing for him."

Steve Kerr shares his take on Draymond Green's struggles in the NBA Finals

2022 NBA Finals - Game Five

Draymond Green has not been at his very best in the NBA Finals. Although he did well in Game 5, the three-time champion received heavy criticism for his poor performances in Games 3 and 4.

However, Steve Kerr believes that Green's performances have been highlighted because it was the finals. He said:

"I think everything has been kinda been overhyped because that’s what happens in the finals. There’s just so much coverage."

NBA @NBA



Draymond Green caps off a 10-2 Fake the hand-off and rip it!Draymond Green caps off a 10-2 @warriors run on ABC Fake the hand-off and rip it!Draymond Green caps off a 10-2 @warriors run on ABC https://t.co/P8IaL0IDlB

Draymond Green has received hostile treatment from the crowd in Boston, and the same is expected when he takes to the court for Game 6.

However, Green is one of the toughest players in the league. He is no stranger to such situations, and Kerr believes that the former Defensive Player of the Year has things under control.

He said:

"His defensive force the last two games has just been devastating and is always the key to our identity on the defensive side of things. Draymond’s been great.

"There’s always gonna be a lot of chatter, good and bad. You just sort of roll with it. He’s done a good job of that. He’s responded well to all that stuff, and he’s responded well for us."

NBA @NBA "Gary plays bigger than any other 6'2" NBA player I've ever seen... And then with Draymond, he got us going early with his pressure... Draymond is the heart and soul of this team."



Klay Thompson on the defensive presence of Gary Payton II and Draymond Green. "Gary plays bigger than any other 6'2" NBA player I've ever seen... And then with Draymond, he got us going early with his pressure... Draymond is the heart and soul of this team."Klay Thompson on the defensive presence of Gary Payton II and Draymond Green. https://t.co/JWNNer4Ri3

With a chance to close out the series on Thursday, Golden State will be excited to head to Boston.

Steve Kerr is confident about his team's chances, but the Warriors cannot afford any form of complacency during the game. Ime Udoka will certainly make some adjustments, but the Dubs have the momentum.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far