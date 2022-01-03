"We came in with a ****ed up attitude to start" - Kevin Durant blasts Brooklyn Nets after unexpected defeat to LA Clippers

It was an unexpected end to a New Year's Day outing at Barclays Center as Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets lost again, but this time to the weakened LA Clippers. The mood in the dressing room was sour as the players were sulking and in utter disbelief as they gave up their lead to lose the game.

Coach Steve Nash had stated that the Nets did not deserve to win the game. He was disappointed that they allowed the Clippers to put up 71 points in the second half. He further highlighted the lackluster display by the players, stating that they took their feet off the gas.

Nets small forward and future Hall of Famer Kevin Durant expressed his disappointment at the outcome of the game. He pointed out that the Nets players did not bring their A game, missed layups, turned the ball over easily, and were outrightly over confident.

ClutchPoints @ClutchPointsApp "We didn't deserve to win this game. We came in here with a f*cked up attitude to start, thinking we was just gonna walk into a W."



Kevin Durant was PISSED after the Nets lost to the Clippers, who were down 11 players. 😡

The 4-time scoring champion attributed their loss to the players coming into the game with a poor attitude. He also revealed that they probably underestimated the opponent.

"Well, we just relaxed too much. We get up 10, and then we missing layups, turning ball over and they get a fast break, giving up threes, straight line drive. Like coach said, we ain't deserve to win this game. We came in here with a f**ked up attitude to start, thinking we just goan walk into a W."

Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets suffer their 11th defeat of the 2021-22 NBA season

Kevin Durant #7 of the Brooklyn Nets is defended by Terance Mann #14 of the Los Angeles Clippers and Justice Winslow #20

The Brooklyn Nets went up against the LA Clippers in their 34th game of season. This was Kevin Durant's second game since he was entered into the NBA's health and safety protocols. Both games have ended in defeats even though KD continues to put up amazing performances.

Farbod Esnaashari @Farbod_E The LA Clippers defeat the Brooklyn Nets on the second night of a back-to-back while also missing 10 players. Absolutely unreal, and easily the best win of the season. The LA Clippers defeat the Brooklyn Nets on the second night of a back-to-back while also missing 10 players. Absolutely unreal, and easily the best win of the season.

He is still one of the favorites to be awarded the 2021 MVP, alongside Steph Curry, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Nikola Jokic. The 33-years small forward currently leads the league in points per game as he looks to win the scoring award.

In the game against the Clippers, Kevin Durant posted 28 points, nine rebounds and three assists. The Nets were leading in the third quarter but gave up the lead and never got it back in the fourth quarter. The loss to the Clippers sees the franchise slip down a place in the NBA Eastern Conference table, allowing the Chicago Bulls to sit comfortably in the number one spot.

