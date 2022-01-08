"We can all agree that KD is the greatest scorer of all time" - Channing Frye on Kevin Durant winning the NBA MVP award

Channing Frye has said that Kevin Durant is one of the best scorers in the history of the NBA. Frye has shared the court with many great players, so his comments on Durant is a testament to the 33-year-old's shooting prowess.

After winning almost everything in his career, Durant remains a top player. He is a key player for the Brooklyn Nets, who are looking to the championship. Durant's numbers have been terrific, which has catapulted him as one of the prime contendrs for the MVP award this season.

Speaking about his on-court abilities, Channing Frye said about Kevin Durant:

"I think we can all agree that KD is the greatest scorer of all time. As a pure offense player, he has no faults in his game, his skill set is amazing above and beyond. He can control the game through his offense and his defense, and I think we've seen it."

"So I am just excited for everyone to catch up; Kyrie just had his first game back, what's Jamed Harden gonna do; when they get healthy ,this Nets team is going to be exciting. But KD is always going to be top 5 MVP, if he's playing when he is healthy."

Kevin Durant is currently averaging 29.9 PPG and 7.8 RPG in 32 appearances. He was in pole position for this season's MVP award before Giannis Antetokounmpo also entered the fray.

The Greek Freak has been in blistering form of late. He is averaging 28.0 PPG and 11.4 RPG in 32 appearances. The two are leading the MVP race, and if they continue the way they have so far, it could be a tough battle for the prestigious MVP award. Speaking about the race to this season's MVP award, Frye said:

"You look at Giannis; Giannis doesn't care if that's KD or he plays somebody in the G-League, he's gonna play the same, and I think for KD, you gotta look at the change in lineups, having Kyrie, not having Kyrie, but Giannis has had a pretty steady state of the team he is playing with."

"So for me right now, Giannis, he doesn't need any more motivation; so the moment he was not in that top 5 MVP, he said, ' Oh y'all forgot about me, somebody hold my beer', goes out starts barbequeing everybody. KD is a steady state. There are certain guys who are just hoopers, and KD is an ultimate hooper; put him out there with any four other guys, and he is going to be the guy that shines every single night."

Will Kevin Durant outclass Giannis Antetokoumpo to win the MVP award?

Kevin Durant of the Brooklyn Nets

Kevin Durant has been putting up special performances with the Brooklyn Nets this season. The team has been marred by injuries and the league's health and safety protocols. However, courtesy of Durant's exploits, the Nets have secured wins to maintain a solid position in the East.

The 33-year-old is currently second behind Antetokounmpo in the race for this season's MVP trophy. Although his priority is to lead the Nets to a championship, Durant has a great chance to win the prestigious award. His team is currently struggling for consistency, having lost four of their last five games. However, the Nets have a lot of talent in their roster to get out of this slump.

Durant will hope to keep delivering for his team as the season progresses. The MVP award would depend on a lot of different aspects. However, considering the way Durant has shown his leadership and all-around abilities this season, he has a strong chance of winning the prestigious award for the second time in his career.

