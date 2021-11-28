“We can go on a 10-game winning streak, 12-game winning streak and now the narrative is different” - Anthony Davis bullish despite LA Lakers' triple overtime loss to the Sacramento Kings

It has been a struggle for Anthony Davis and the LA Lakers, as they are yet to develop any form of consistency so far in the 2021-22 NBA season. A 10-11 record is less than ideal, especially for this star-studded Lakers team who are hoping to contend for the championship.

The Lakers returned to Staples Center after a five-game road trip but failed to secure the victory in a thrilling triple overtime match against the Sacramento Kings. While many are starting to lose faith in the Lakers' ability to compete, Anthony Davis believes they have the quality to go on an extended run.

In the post-game presser after the loss, Anthony Davis said:

“We can go on a 10-game winning streak, 12-game winning streak and now the narrative is different. Ten-game winning streak we 20-11, and that will shut everybody up. But it's on us, we gotta have to do it.

"We knew coming into the season that nobody is gonna give us nothing. No one is gonna feel sorry for us, no one is gonna feel bad for us. So, we gotta go out and take it, and that's the fun in it. Makes it all worth it in the end."

It would be heartening for the Lakers faithful to see that the players have not given up hope yet, and they trust in their own ability. Now they have to find a way to bring that same resolve every other night on the floor, even though every team will always want to best the Lakers.

What does Anthony Davis bring to this Lakers team?

Anthony Davis #3 of the Los Angeles Lakers and Nerlens Noel #3 of the New York Knicks fight for position

So far, it looks like only Anthony Davis is playing defense for the Lakers this season. He has come up with game-deciding steals and blocks time and time again, even though the Lakers are horrible defensively as a unit.

LeBron James has often talked about how Anthony Davis is the key to a successful campaign, and it showed in their last championship run. Although LeBron did the kind of stuff only LeBron can do in the 2020 NBA Finals to win the Finals MVP, he made sure Davis was at the helm of affairs offensively, and there would have been no complaints if AD won the MVP.

StatMuse @statmuse Anthony Davis this season:



16.7% on threes — worst in NBA history by any player with 2+ attempts per game and 20+ games played.



38.3% on midrange — worst in the NBA by any player with 100+ attempts.



33.1% on jumpshots — worst in the NBA by any player with 150+ attempts. Anthony Davis this season:16.7% on threes — worst in NBA history by any player with 2+ attempts per game and 20+ games played.38.3% on midrange — worst in the NBA by any player with 100+ attempts.33.1% on jumpshots — worst in the NBA by any player with 150+ attempts. https://t.co/KZ2YEYzEjD

Offensively, Anthony Davis has not been his best this season. He is averaging 24.3 points, 10.2 rebounds, and 3.1 assists while averaging 51.1% from the field.

Playing Anthony Davis at the 5 creates a more balanced Lakers team, but they are yet to take full advantage. With Russell Westbrook on the roster, having AD at the 5 unclogs the paint, giving Russ enough room to attack the rim.

Even with their slow start, you cannot bet against the Lakers team to go all the way. Although LeBron is still the link between all the players, Anthony Davis will have to be at his best every other night for the Lakers to have a shot at the title.

Edited by Prem Deshpande