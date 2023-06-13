"We can go home now"- Nikola Jokic seems unbothered despite winning the first title in franchise history

For the first time in his career, Nikola Jokic has won the 2023 NBA championship. It was a perfect way to win, as he was able to do it in front of the Denver crowd in Game 5. The Nuggets successfully completed the series by beating the Miami Heat 94-89 on Monday.

While everyone is ecstatic about their history-making victory, Jokic seems unfazed by it. During a post-game interview, Jokic was asked about how he felt about being an NBA champion. He was calm and collected and said that they were finally done and can now take a break after all their hard work.

"The job is done," Jokic said. "We can go home now."

Nikola Jokic is crowned the 2023 NBA Finals MVP

Nikola Jokic has undeniably been the standout player for the Denver Nuggets throughout the NBA Finals, playing a pivotal role in securing the franchise's first-ever championship.

Jokic's contributions have been instrumental in getting the Nuggets their current success. His impact on the team has been remarkable and worth considering. Jokic has maintained impressive statistics, averaging 30.2 points, 14.0 rebounds, 7.2 assists, and 1.4 blocks per game.

Over the course of five games, he achieved multiple triple-double performances. In Game 1, Jokic recorded 27 points, 14 assists, and 10 rebounds. In Game 3, he etched his name in NBA history by becoming the first player to achieve a 30-20-10 stat line in the finals, amassing 32 points, 21 rebounds, and 10 assists.

Jokic's exceptional performances in the finals have propelled the Denver Nuggets to claim the NBA championship. This victory holds immense significance for the franchise, marking their first-ever title win. Moreover, it is a remarkable achievement considering it is their maiden appearance in the finals.

The 'Joker' has further solidified his legacy by securing his first championship ring and being crowned the Finals MVP, enhancing his stature in basketball.

