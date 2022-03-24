“We can now retire this excuse LeBron is using” - Skip Bayless calls LeBron James’ knee injury ‘total BS’, says he was load managing vs the Philadelphia 76ers

NBA and Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James and his decision not to play against the Philadelphia 76ers seems to have brought in a lot of attention in his direction.

On Fox Sports' morning show Skip and Shannon: Undisputed, Skip Bayless spoke about the issue. He revealed his thoughts as to how LeBron James was sitting out the game against the 76ers due to knee soreness was just a facade and that he was in fact load managing. Bayless said:

"I think we can now retire this excuse that LeBron is using, I now call total BS on 'sore knee.' Because you just admitted publicly that LeBron was load managing. Its not even load managing, LeBron just needed a night off and I don't have any problem with that but he rested last night!"

Load management has been a common theme amongst players in the last couple of years as superstars have taken nights off during the regular season, especially on nights of back-to-back games, to better prepare themselves for the postseason.

Should LeBron James shut it down for the season?

King James sitting with his team watching the Lakers play against the 76ers

LeBron James, over the years, has built up a reputation for being an iron man as he continues to defy age and logic with his incredible performances at the age of 37. King James was drafted into the NBA in 2003 and has been playing at the highest level for almost the last two decades.

At age 37, James is averaging 30 points, 8.2 rebounds, and 6.3 assists while shooting the ball better than 52% from the field and over 35% from beyond the arc. He has recorded six triple-doubles and 21 double-doubles this season for the L.A.-based franchise as they aim to compete for a spot in the postseason. However, these incredible numbers haven't translated into wins for his team.

Father Time does seem to be catching up with James, as he has missed 19 games this season and the Lakers have lost 13 of them. Abdomen and knee issues have plagued him this term as James has to be even more careful with the way he maintains his body with all the mileage accrued over the years, playing at the highest level.

On top of this, he has also been struggling with knee issues akin to the ankle injury he suffered last season, which will in all likelihood take the entire offseason to recover from. He has had to handle the scoring burden and in recent times has had to play power forward and center in the absence of Anthony Davis. The acquisition of Russell Westbrook was intended to ease the workload on James but has ended up increasing it.

However, the argument against sitting LeBron James is that he is in the hunt for the scoring title this season. The veteran is embroiled in a battle with the likes of Joel Embiid and Giannis Antetokounmpo for the prestigious award.

