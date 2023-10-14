"We couldn't celebrate him": Stephen A. Smith speculates Will Smith could have potentially won 2 Oscars if not for Chris Rock slap incident

ESPN's Stephen A. Smith is one of the prominent voices in sports journalism for his hot takes and in-depth analysis of a variety of sports. Additionally, Smith has also expanded his talking points where he would sometimes give his stances on pop culture-related topics.

Recently, Stephen A. Smith gave an interesting insight into the current situation with Will Smith, on his "The Stephen A. Smith Show."

"It's pretty hard for me to forgive Will Smith," Smith said. "Will Smith you slapped a Black man on national television. I believe we've been back up on that stage, celebrating Will Smith potentially winning back-to-back Oscars for his performance in Emancipation. Because he was tremendous in that but we couldn't celebrate him."

From the NBA Insider's comments, he sounds disappointed in the infamous slap of Will Smith towards comedian Chris Rock during the 2022 Oscars. It was a viral moment that dominated social media conversations at the time. It even caused debates about whether he was right or wrong with what he did.

However, similar to what Stephen A. Smith said, a lot now view Will Smith with a troubled reputation following that infamous act he did on the awards night.

Stephen A. Smith's first reaction to Will Smith's infamous slap in the 2022 Oscars

Back when Will Smith slapped Chris Rock for the first time, Stephen A. Smith was quick to share his reaction to the controversial moment via X.

"What Will Smith did tonight was straight bull****," Smith said. "Props and congratulations to him for winning the Oscar, because dammit, he deserved it. And I love the brother and I'm proud of him, but boy was that a shameful act for him to commit tonight."

"To go up on stage and slap Chris Rock like that, he's lucky he didn't get his a** kicked," Smith added. "Particularly, after the event was over. If not by Chris Rock, to the fellas he had there with him. I mean, damn."

When he's not talking about the NBA or even his favorite New York Knicks, Smith will give his perspective on topics currently being debated on social media. From his comments, he was also surprised, simply because on one expected that Will Smith would ever do such a thing.

Additionally, he was also frustrated by Will Smith's act causing damage to his name and even the reputation of the Academy Awards.

"Denzel [Washington] and Bradley Cooper and Tyler Perry having to calm you down," Smith said. "Your publicist having to run out and calm you down. There's no excuse for it, ladies and gentlemen. I never dreamed in my wildest dreams that I'd be saying that about Will Smith."

"A Black man, Will Packer, did a phenomenal job producing the Oscars," Smith added, "And you do this to stain yourself? To stain the Academy Awards? Damn."

At this point, who knows what will end up happening to the rest of Smith's career. Be that as it may, Stephen A. Smith is left disappointed with the actor.