"We have a chip on our shoulder; we're the underdogs" - Anthony Davis reacts to LA Lakers' upcoming season, says he likes being under the radar

Anthony Davis reckons the LA Lakers are underdogs heading into the 2022-23 NBA season. Davis likes the idea of having a chip on their shoulders after their abysmal 2021-22 season. He also thinks that being under the radar would benefit the team.

On the Lakers' media day on Monday, Davis told ESPN about his mindset for the new season. The eight-time All-Star was plagued by injuries last season, missing 42 games due to knee and ankle issues. The Lakers had a losing record and eventually missed the playoffs.

"We're treating this season like we have a chip on our shoulder," Davis said. "We're the underdogs. Obviously, the world is looking to see what we do, but they're not talking about us, and that's fine. You know, we'd rather be under the radar."

The LA Lakers under the radar? Underdogs? That might be a bit of a stretch because they are the Lakers. Despite the disappointing season they had, they still have LeBron James on their roster. Anthony Davis is one of the best players in the world when healthy, and Russell Westbrook is a former MVP.

The Lakers also hired a new coach in Darvin Ham, as well as overhauling their roster in the offseason. They got younger but added veterans such as Patrick Beverley and Dennis Schroder. According to Oddsshark, the Lakers have the 10th best odds to win the 2023 NBA championship.

There will be eyes aplenty on Hollywood this season. "The King" is chasing the NBA's all-time scoring record in his 20th year. Davis wants to prove that his injuries last season are firmly behind him, while Westbrook's future remains up in the air.

What could LA Lakers achieve next season?

LeBron James at the LA Lakers Media Day

Like many other NBA teams, the LA Lakers' main goal for the season would be to win the championship. Due to their poor results last season, the Lakers know that they have a lot of work to do. The front office addressed several issues in the offseason, and the team could have a bounce-back campaign.

General manager Rob Pelinka fired previous coach Frank Vogel and replaced him with Darvin Ham. Pelinka also re-signed LeBron James to a two-year extension, making sure "The King" will stay in Hollywood for a couple more seasons. The roster got younger, allowing veterans to enter free agency.

The LA Lakers signed several free agents, including Juan Toscano-Anderson, Lonnie Walker IV, Troy Brown Jr., Thomas Bryant, Damian Jones and Dennis Schroder. They also acquired Patrick Beverley from the Utah Jazz, while Max Christie was drafted in the second round of the draft.

LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Russell Westbrook, Kendrick Nunn, Austin Reaves and Wenyen Gabriel were the only holdovers from last season. Nevertheless, coach Ham has a tough task ahead, but there's a possibility that things could work out better this time. As long as James is healthy, the Lakers will always have a chance to succeed.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far