"We are so cooked": Lakers fans frustrated after $10,524,700 guard gives complicated Achilles injury update after LeBron James news 

The Lakers are dealing with a massive injury bug, highlighted by LeBron James, who is dealing with sciatica and will be reevaluated in three to four weeks. Another major issue involves Marcus Smart, who the Lakers signed on a two-year $10,524,700 contract on the buyout market in free agency.

Smart has been out for the first two preseason games and, until Thursday, was a limited participant in practice. The former Defensive Player of the Year is nursing an Achilles tendinopathy injury. He issued an update regarding his preseason availability and the exact ailment he's dealing with to reporters, which seemed a bit complicated.

Smart said he will play in the preseason, but is unsure when, as he takes his recovery and ramp-up day-to-day. Smart said his Achilles tendon is strong, but he has a nerve aggravation that has held him back.

Dave McMenamin @mcten Marcus Smart opens up about his Achilles tendinopathy, saying it’s been a “mental rollercoaster” to deal with. He says scans show the tendon is strong, but there is nerve aggravation to deal with. He plans to play in the preseason but is unsure about Sunday

With LeBron James' extended absence, the Lakers fans hoped for more convincing news from Marcus Smart, who they view as a potential starter this season.

Thursday's update may have several Purple and Gold supporters worried. Here's how they reacted:

Matthew @MatthewR2415 we are so cooked

Dr. Evan Jeffries, DPT @GameInjuryDoc Achilles tendinopathy is essentially degeneration of the Achilles tendon (this is after Achilles tendinitis) so something he has been dealing The worry here is pushing through the pain which can cause weakness putting the Achilles at risk

BeholdDKng @BeholdDKng Lakers signed an injury prone 32 yr old guard. WTF is going on?

BABY YESHU’A (DONT CRASH OUT NOW) @SCRIZZLLEE Oh we’re gonna actually be trash lmao

Balllover @Balllover29 So everyone on the lakers just gonna be banged up huh

Mambax24 @mambax24 Just retire

Lakers' hopes rest on Marcus Smart's shoulders for multiple reasons

The Lakers need maximum output from Marcus Smart to get the most out of this year's team. Smart is an ideal piece alongside Luka Doncic as a defensive specialist who has a serviceable offensive skillset. If not for health concerns, he may have been an automatic choice to start as the fifth man.

That hope isn't lost yet. If the Lakers navigate his workload, Smart can match expectations for the entire season. On the court, that would help the Lakers in their point of attack on defense.

It would allow the other three perimeter defenders, Austin Reaves, Luka Doncic and LeBron James, to execute roles suited to their abilities. Reaves can be the chaser instead of a point of attack defender, Doncic and James can be helpers.

Meanwhile, off the court, Smart's production and availability would help the team preserve assets for a marquee trade or two next summer. The Lakers can have up to three first-round picks and potentially max salary cap space as James' retirement is a looming possibility.

They can add multiple high-caliber role players or target a new bona fide star to pair with Luka Doncic for the foreseeable future. However, it remains a long shot for the Lakers to demand so much from Smart, especially considering his injury history.

He's played 54 games combined over the past two years, and his game has probably dropped a notch or two from where it was during his days as a Boston Celtic.

