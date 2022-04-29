“We created lifelong memories and friendships that can’t be replicated” - Magic Johnson names the epic battles against the Boston Celtics as the favorite memories from his glittering career

LA Lakers legend Magic Johnson was a part of one of the greatest rivalries the sporting world has ever seen. Although Johnson had plenty of memorable moments throughout his career, nothing topped his battles against the Boston Celtics.

Johnson became the engine behind the legendary "Showtime" Lakers of the 1980s. He won five NBA championships with Los Angeles, often going toe-to-toe with Larry Bird and the Celtics. The two Hall of Famers created one of the most competitive rivalries the game has ever seen. Both teams despised each other and provided some of the most memorable NBA Finals battles the sport has ever seen.

Johnson is now getting prepared for the release of a new documentary titled "They Call Me Magic." The series takes a closer look at the life and accomplishments of Magic.

Speaking recently with AppleTV on Twitter, Johnson said his rivalry with the Boston Celtics was his favorite moment of his illustrious career.

Some of my favorite moments have to be the epic battles against the Celtics with my Showtime teammates. We created lifelong memories and friendships that I can't be replicated.

Magic Johnson and his legendary showdowns against the Boston Celtics

Magic Johnson and his rivalry against Larry Bird and the Boston Celtics will always be remembered in NBA history. The superstars combined to make the sport of basketball one of the most entertaining spectacles in the world. Their competitive drive drove media ratings and fans to their televisions.

Although Magic had an illustrious career that featured plenty of impressive memories, nothing tops his battles against the Celtics in the 1980s. Bird and Magic faced each other three times in the NBA Finals. Johnson got the last laugh as his LA Lakers won two of the three meetings.

Leader. Champion. MVP. Father. Philanthropist. Entrepreneur. Dreamer. Fighter. Magic. They call him many things, but he will always be Earvin Johnson.

Johnson had an 11-8 record against the Celtics in the finals. It remains some of the greatest championship battles that the NBA has ever seen. The documentary is sure to involve plenty of fascinating stories, but fans will be eager to hear as many details about Johnson's rivalry with the Celtics as they can.

Bird, with Indiana State, and Johnson, with Michigan State, played in the 1979 NCAA championship game. Michigan State won 75-64 with Johnson named the Most Outstanding Player. The game remains the most-watched college basketball game ever.

Johnson won five NBA championships and was a Finals MVP three times (1980 and 1982 against the Philadelphia 76ers and 1987 against the Celtics). Bird won three NBA championships and was a Finals MVP twice (1981 and 1986 against the Houston Rockets and 1984 against the Lakers).

Both were MVP three times, Bird from 1984-86 and Johnson in 1987, '89 and '90.

