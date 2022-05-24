“We would crush Kyrie if Kyrie did an interview during layup lines of a playoff game” - Nick Wright says he doesn’t like Draymond Green the broadcaster, believes his pre-game interview was a bad look

Draymond Green came under immense scrutiny due to his pre-game antics. The defensive stalwart was mic'd up during the warm-up ahead of Game 2.

Nick Wright lambasted Green for trying to multi-task during the warm-up of Game 2 of the Western Conference finals. On the podcast "What's Wright?" Wright said:

"I thought Draymond doing an interview where he wasn't just mic'd up but had an earpiece in before game two, back and forth with the TNT guys. I thought that was a bad look and listen, I like Draymond plenty, I've said I think he should have won three defensive player of the year awards.

"He's to me a clear-cut Hall of Famer. I understand his value, but if I'm his teammates, I'm a little irritated at how much Draymond the future media personality has intersected with Draymond the current player."

Wright also feels that if a superstar caliber player did this instead of Green, they would face more scrutiny and criticism. Wright continued:

"I would be shocked if Steph did it. I know this much. We would crush Kyrie if he did it. Marcus Smart, I feel like would get a lot of shit for doing it. It just struck me as odd and maybe it's, I don't know.

"I think Draymond the podcaster Draymond the broadcaster all of these things while the Warriors are trying to win a championship and if we're being totally honest, Draymond hasn't like bathed himself in glory in this series. I just don't. I don't think that's great."

How important is Draymond Green for the Warriors?

Green vs. Dallas Mavericks - Game 3

Draymond Green's performances have been flying under the radar for quite some time now. His impact on the game isn't necessarily visible in the final box score, but you understand the quality of the player when you see the Warriors play.

Green's ability on the floor is predicated on him playing incredible defense and orchestrating the offense. The likes of Steph Curry and Klay Thompson getting so many open shots is because of Green's IQ and his ability to be a floor general for the Warriors.

Draymond Green can play as a center as well as a forward, allowing Steve Kerr to go small whenever he wants. This enables him to take advantage of Green's speed and versatility.

StatMuse @statmuse Draymond Green this playoffs:



— Game clinching steal

— Game clinching block Draymond Green this playoffs:— Game clinching steal— Game clinching block https://t.co/0aPPpyxXHW

Green was also arguably the best defender in the game this season alongside Marcus Smart. He has quick hands and incredible footwork, allowing him to maneuver and break up the opposition's plays.

He is also a very good perimeter defender and is reliable when it comes to grabbing rebounds. Given his size and stature, he is more than capable of going up against opposing centers.

Draymond Green is an incredible player that every great team would love to have. The intangibles he brings to the roster are also underrated and he has been a vital part of the Warriors dynasty.

Edited by Adam Dickson