"We decided that 12 days of Christmas was better than 1" - Steph Curry and wife Ayesha Curry on their Christmas With The Currys initiative

Co-founders of Eat. Learn. Play Foundation, Steph Curry and wife Ayesha Curry celebrate the annual Christmas with the Currys together with the Oakland and Bay Area communities. Already on its 9th edition, the superstar family are going to be more generous than they have ever been in holidays past.

Instead of a single day Christmas charity bonanza, the theme this season will be 12 days of Christmas with the Currys. Steph Curry and partners were genuinely delighted to give back to the communities they hold dear.

Here’s what the two-time MVP said about the extended Christmas celebration:

“For us, this time of the year is all about giving back to the community that welcomed us with open arms and continuously gives us so much love and support each day. We know that it has been a challenging year for so many families, which is why we decided that 12 days of Christmas was better than 1.”

Stephen Curry @StephenCurry30 12 days of holiday cheer for the Oakland community 🙌🏽 This year, we rolled out our 9th Annual #ChristmasWithTheCurrys by celebrating kids, families and community heroes. SO proud of @ayeshacurry and @eatlearnplay ... and major love to our partners for all their support!! 🎁🎄 12 days of holiday cheer for the Oakland community 🙌🏽 This year, we rolled out our 9th Annual #ChristmasWithTheCurrys by celebrating kids, families and community heroes. SO proud of @ayeshacurry and @eatlearnplay... and major love to our partners for all their support!! 🎁🎄 https://t.co/DE9pfHuJ3V

Steph Curry continued to detail the incredible news of the mind-boggling gift-giving this holiday season:

“The gifts and donations distributed this holiday season will ensure that more than 100 thousand kids and families in our community have access to the nutritious food they need to thrive during the holiday season and throughout the year. Beautiful, new, culturally-appropriate books to spark the love of reading for our next generation and fun, safe places to play and be active.”

Starting on December 13 up until Christmas Eve, children, families and community heroes will get some of the biggest surprises of their lives. On the first day of 12 days of Christmas with the Currys, the heroic efforts of four Oakland teachers were recognized by Steph Curry and Mayor Libby Schaff.

Among other things, they will receive sponsorship for their pet projects and endeavors for up to $1,000,000 million through the partnership with Donors choose. For the Currys, there’s almost no substitute for the joy and thrill in the eyes of the beneficiaries once the gifts have been bestowed.

Steph Curry, the Santa Claus, is also a great moniker for the deadliest sharpshooter in the history of the NBA.

Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors vs Chris Paul and the Phoenix Suns on Christmas

The undermanned Golden State Warriors will battle the Phoenix Suns on Christmas at Footprint Center.

Two of the best teams in the NBA will battle for the third time at the Footprint Center on Christmas Day. The Golden State Warriors and the Phoenix Suns’ season series is tied at 1-1. The winner gets an important leg up in what could be a crucial decider for playoff seeding.

Steph Curry and the Warriors will be coming in severely short-handed as four of them are under health and safety protocols. Starters Jordan Poole and Andrew Wiggins are two of the most important pieces who will be sidelined.

With the Warriors still waiting for the return of James Wiseman and Klay Thompson, Steph Curry and Draymond Green will have to do more than usual against the Suns.

