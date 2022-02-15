"We, Dodgers and Rams should all do a joint parade together" - LeBron James suggests a combined parade in LA for the three major teams after Rams' iconic Super Bowl win

LeBron James was as excited as anyone in the city of Los Angeles when the LA Rams won the Super Bowl on Sunday. The 37 year old was rooting for the Rams throughout the season and was ecstatic after their win SoFi Stadium in California. Having worked hard to win the Super Bowl, the Rams are all set to receive a well-deserved parade on Wednesday.

In light of this, LeBron James has suggested an idea that could make this one of the biggest celebrations in the city of LA. The four-time NBA champion proposed a combined parade of all three teams in LA, including the LA Lakers and the LA Dodgers.

"We, Dodgers and Rams should all do a joint parade together!!!! With a live concert afterwards to end it!! City of Champions 🏆🏆🏆💍💍💍. Congrats 🐏 once again!!!"

LeBron James @KingJames . Congrats once again!!! We, Dodgers and Rams should all do a joint parade together!!!! With a live concert afterwards to end it!! City of Champions. Congratsonce again!!! We, Dodgers and Rams should all do a joint parade together!!!! With a live concert afterwards to end it!! City of Champions 🏆🏆🏆💍💍💍. Congrats 🐏 once again!!! 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥

The Lakers won the championship in 2020 but were not able to celebrate it with their fans due to the pandemic. The same was the case with the LA Dodgers, who won the World Series in 2020.

LeBron James is not the only athlete who has hinted at a combined parade. Justin Turner, a member of the Dodgers, even went as far as to ask about when the parade is being held, considering the MLB is in the middle of a lockout.

LeBron James also went on to suggest a live concert to end the parade. But his idea of a joint-parade did not sit well with everyone, especially sports analyst Skip Bayless, who took to Twitter and slammed the Lakers superstar for proposing such a thing..

"WAIT, now LeBron wants to piggyback the Rams' championship by suggesting a joint parade for the Rams, Lakers and Dodgers??? Come on, Bron. You won a pandemic title 2 years ago. You were a play-in team last yr. Now you're 5 under .500. UPDATE YOUR RESUME. Let em have their moment."

Skip Bayless @RealSkipBayless WAIT, now LeBron wants to piggyback the Rams' championship by suggesting a joint parade for the Rams, Lakers and Dodgers??? Come on, Bron. You won a pandemic title 2 years ago. You were a play-in team last yr. Now you're 5 under .500. UPDATE YOUR RESUME. Let em have their moment. WAIT, now LeBron wants to piggyback the Rams' championship by suggesting a joint parade for the Rams, Lakers and Dodgers??? Come on, Bron. You won a pandemic title 2 years ago. You were a play-in team last yr. Now you're 5 under .500. UPDATE YOUR RESUME. Let em have their moment.

Bayless has always been critical of LeBron James. But, admittedly, throwing a parade right now for the struggling Lakers makes very little sense right now. The Purple and Gold have also not had the best of seasons so far, further driving home Bayless' point.

One imagines Lakers fans would much rather attend a parade after the Lakers lift the championship at the end of the current 2021-22 season. However, for that to happen LeBron James and co. will have to work extremely hard in all their upcoming games.

Can LeBron James lead the LA Lakers to a championship this season?

Los Angeles Lakers v Portland Trail Blazers

LeBron James has been the only ray of hope for the Lakers this season. The 18-time All Star is averaging 29.0 PPG, 7.9 RPG and 6.5 APG in 40 appearances. He has had a terrific year offensively, but this has not helped the LA achieve consistency.

The Lakers are ninth in the West with a 26-31 record. However, there is still a belief that LeBron James can turn the fortunes of this team around. This in itself is a testament to how great of a player he is, as the fate of an entire organization is dependent on him even in Year 19.

Los Angeles Lakers @Lakers



Give it up for the new All-Time Leading Regular Season and Playoffs Scorer, LeBron James Greatness.Give it up for the new All-Time Leading Regular Season and Playoffs Scorer, LeBron James Greatness.Give it up for the new All-Time Leading Regular Season and Playoffs Scorer, LeBron James 👏 https://t.co/zPlGGRhGXs

The team has 25 games to play, and if they give it their best, the Lakers could still make the playoffs without going down the play-in road. LeBron James will be hoping to continue his stellar form while trying to inspire his team to rack up wins. However, he will need support from veterans like Russell Westbrook and Anthony Davis if the LA Lakers are to succeed this season.

Edited by David Nyland