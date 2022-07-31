“We don’t have no free agents on the team, so everybody gotta comeback” - Jayson Tatum gives nonchalant response when asked of Celtics players’ thoughts on running it back amidst Kevin Durant trade rumors 

Jayson Tatum found himself on the receiving end of another tricky line of questioning as Kevin Durant and the Boston Celtics' trade rumors continue to float around.

At a recent event, Tatum was asked if the Celtics players have spoken of running it back next season, to which the 3x NBA All-Star responded, saying (via Celtics on CLNS):

"I mean, we don't have no free agents on this team, so everybody gotta comeback."

A few days ago, Tatum fielded another question about the rumors involving Durant in exchange for Jaylen Brown. The Celtics All-Star said that KD is a great player, but he loves the players on his team.

"I played with [Durant] during the Olympics," Tatum said Tuesday night prior to the premiere of the Showtime documentary 'Point Gods'. "Obviously, he's a great player, but that's not my decision. I love our team. I love the guys that we got, I don't know if those reports are true or not."

According to NBA rumors, the Boston Celtics reportedly offered Jaylen Brown, Derrick White and a first-round pick to the Brooklyn Nets for Kevin Durant. However, Brooklyn declined the proposal and countered, asking for Brown, Marcus Smart, role players and three first-round picks.

Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics would remain favorites to win the title even if they don't acquire Kevin Durant

Trading for Kevin Durant would be a game-changer for the Boston Celtics. KD has been in top-notch form for the Brooklyn Nets since his return from the Achilles injury he suffered during the 2019 NBA Finals. The 2014 NBA MVP has averaged 28.7 points, 7.3 rebounds and 6.1 assists per game while shooting on 50/40/90 splits.

However, the Celtics arguably have a legitimate shot at competing for the title even if they don't acquire the 34-year-old's services.

Boston have one of the best squad depths in the league. They added pieces like Malcolm Brogdon and Danilo Gallinari this offseason without having to give up any significant assets.

Meanwhile, Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown are two young elite wings yet to hit their primes but still have the experience of playing multiple Conference Finals and one Finals under their belt. The Celtics roster, as currently constructed, offers them more stability as a two-way team.

Signing Kevin Durant could change that. The possible departures of Brown, 25, and Smart, 28, could hamper Boston's chances of being a top contender in the long run. Meanwhile, KD has performed well, but injuries have restricted him to only 90 regular-season games out of 154 over the last two campaigns.

Jayson Tatum's development as a bonafide superstar and MVP-caliber player may also take a hit with Durant's presence. Not many teams around the league have a budding contending roster with young pieces yet to hit their primes, and giving that up for an aging superstar may not be ideal.

