"We don’t have a Kobe" - Anthony Edwards confesses clear discomfort with Steve Kerr trying to bring him off the bench

Anthony Edwards has asserted himself as the leader of the Team USA squad that is gearing up for the 2023 FIBA World Cup. Edwards led the team in scoring in their five exhibition games this summer with 19.2 points per game.

USA coach Steve Kerr reserved high praise for the young superstar.

“He is unquestionably the guy,” Kerr said.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

However, it was not always that way. Kerr initially wanted Edwards to come off the bench for the team, telling him even Dwyane Wade came off the bench for USA behind Kobe Bryant. Edwards was having none of that. Speaking to The Athletic, he said:

“He said Dwyane Wade came off the bench when Kobe played. I was like, all right, we don’t have a Kobe”

Edwards was clearly not cool with coach Kerr's initial plans for him to come off the bench. However, he has earned the starting role and then some since Team USA began playing this summer.

Edwards led the team with 34 points in their 99-91 win against Germany. He also contributed heavily on defense as Team USA erased a 16-point deficit and went on an 18-0 run in the fourth quarter.

Expand Tweet

Will Edwards win World Cup MVP for Team USA?

If Edwards can lead the USA to gold, he could end up the tournament MVP. He will likely be the team’s leading scorer if he stays healthy. He also should have plenty of flashy plays and highlight dunks to bolster his case.

He can score in bunches from anywhere on the floor. He can also pop off for a big 40-point game when he gets hot.

Edwards is currently +600 to lead the tournament in scoring, ranked the highest amongst US players. He trails only Luka Doncic of Slovenia and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander of Canada on the odds list.

Expand Tweet

He also seems hungry to play well for the red, white, and blue. Earlier this week, he said it was an easy decision to join Team USA this summer even though many NBA stars skipped out on the World Cup.

Edwards recounted memories of watching legends like Bryant and James play for the USA and waanting to emulate them. He will be heavily motivated to show up in the World Cup.

USA's top sports cardiologists discuss Bronny James' cardiac arrest and recovery time here (Exclusive)