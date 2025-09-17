"We don’t really give a f***k": Anthony Edwards shares true feelings on Michael Jordan brand’s subtle jab via Jayson Tatum ad

Anthony Edwards and Jayson Tatum are two of the NBA’s biggest young stars. The Minnesota Timberwolves guard, also called “Ant-Man,” competes with Tatum on and off the court. Edwards endorses Adidas while the Boston Celtics forward rocks the Michael Jordan brand.

After the Celtics won the 2024 championship, the Jordan group released a video that seemingly took a shot at Edwards’ “Believe That” AE1 shoe campaign. In an interview with Complex on Tuesday, Edwards said this about Tatum’s ad:

“I did not even see it. I don’t feel no type of way. They won the championship. … If they doing something to get back at us and we didn’t do none of them, we doing something good. We don’t really give a f**k.”

In the video, Jayson Tatum ripped his critics and doubters, insisting that they “Don’t Stop Disbelieving.” Sneaker expert Brendan Dunne noted that the ad showed a man covering an old billboard that looked to have the same color as the billboard that ushered in Anthony Edwards’ AE1 shoes. By concentrating on “Disbelieving,” Dunne said that it seemed to go directly against Edwards’ “Believe That” slogan.

Edwards told the hosts that he didn’t think about the Jordan brand’s seeming shot at him. He said that he and his team are ready to respond at the right time.

Anthony Edwards trails Jayson Tatum in championships and playoff wins

After keeping their status as perennial NBA championship contenders, Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics broke through in 2024. They beat the Dallas Mavericks 4-1 for their record 18th title. Anthony Edwards could not lead the Minnesota Timberwolves in the Western Conference finals that year, losing to Luka Doncic’s former team in five games.

Edwards trails Tatum in championship count 1-0.

The Timberwolves’ franchise superstar hopes to replicate Tatum’s playoff success. Edwards reached the conference finals in 2024 and 20225, losing to the Mavericks and OKC Thunder, respectively. Ant-Man is 21-21, according to StatMuse, in the postseason.

Meanwhile, Jayson Tatum is 72-49 in the playoffs. With Tatum on the roster since the 2017-18 season, the Celtics reached the conference finals five times in eight years. They lost the 2022 championship to the Golden State Warriors before lifting the Larry O’Brien Trophy two years later.

Anthony Edwards is confident that he and his sneaker game are on point. He also knows he has to level up to attain the same success Tatum has had on the big stage.

