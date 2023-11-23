“We don’t talk about Karl Malone”: Adin Ross refuses to crucify Josh Giddey despite viral footage with high school girl

Thunder guard Josh Giddey has found himself in the middle of controversy after NBA fans uncovered that he is allegedly dating a high school girl. In response to the viral screenshots and video clips of the two together, online streamer Adin Ross was willing to give Giddey the benefit of the doubt. At the same time, he questioned the lack of accountability for former Utah Jazz player Karl Malone.

"How do ya'll know she's under-age? That's all I'm asking," Ross said. "You know what's crazy? Why don't know nobody talk about Karl Malone and what he did? Karl Malone got a 13-year-old pregnant when he was 22 years old in the NBA. Why does nobody talk about that?"

In Ross' reaction, via Tiktok, he wondered how people on social media were able to know if the girl that Josh Giddey is dating was underage. The viral footage involved Giddey being with his brother and being accompanied by the underage girl. He was also close to her in the pictures uploaded.

Ross argued that people should match their reaction towards Karl Malone as well when it comes to the inappropriate act of dating an underage. It is known that back in 1983, Malone impregnated a 13-year-old girl of the name Gloria Bell when he was still at Louisiana Tech University.

The girl's family did not sue Malone for statutory rape but settled for a paternity suit under the condition that the NBA veteran acknowledges his son, Demetress Bell, as per Newsweek's James Brinsfold.

Be that as it may, it looks problematic for the young OKC Thunder guard right now until he finally addresses the allegations pinned on him.

Prior to the Josh Giddey controversy, former Utah Jazz forward Karl Malone addresses previous backlash

There's no denying that the NBA found itself in hot waters during the 2023 All-Star Weekend in Salt Lake City when they allowed former Utah Jazz forward Karl Malone to attend the event.

According to Salt Lake Tribune's Eric Walden, Malone did not want to address the backlash he faced for statutory rape.

"I'm not discussing any of that," Malone said. "I don't care. That's my life, it's my personal life, and I'll deal with that like I've had to deal with everything. So ... whatever."

Malone wanted to keep the controversy involving his private life out of the limelight and preferred to deal with it on his own terms.