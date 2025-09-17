  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • NBA
  • "We don’t want it as a substitute" - Adam Silver tones down stance after massive backlash for labeling NBA as 'highlight-based league'

"We don’t want it as a substitute" - Adam Silver tones down stance after massive backlash for labeling NBA as 'highlight-based league'

By Michael Macasero
Modified Sep 17, 2025 11:21 GMT
NBA: Draft - Source: Imagn
"We don’t want it as a substitute" - Adam Silver tones down stance after massive backlash for labeling NBA as 'highlight based league.' [photo: Imagn]

Adam Silver faced criticism last week for saying that the NBA is a “highlights-based league” during a press conference. The league commissioner said that fans “consume” a “huge amount of content” on social media for free. Silver’s comments came just months before the league’s new 11-year, $76 billion TV deal ushers in the 2025-26 season.

Ad

In an interview with Front Office Sports on Tuesday, Silver clarified his stance:

“Now, I think the challenge for the league office, and this is something I’ve been talking a lot about with my colleagues internally, is how do we then ensure that we’re converting a highlights-based fan, for example, to a live game viewer? By no means, we don’t want it to be a substitute.”
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Adam Silver added that the different time zones will make turning highlight-based fans into in-arena viewers a big challenge. Still, he continued that the NBA must not stop keeping fans engaged, hoping they don’t want to watch the action live.

Silver, the commissioner since February 2014, wanted to give more context to his response following the backlash. He said that, considering the cost of watching live games, some fans turn to social media for highlights. Silver did emphasize that the highlights “increase the likelihood” fans would catch the games live.

Ad

For a younger generation of fans who don’t want to spend more for in-arena games, the highlights could prompt them to look for streaming services. The amplification of basketball action on TikTok, Instagram, X or YouTube could push more people to watch the games live.

NBA is on streaming services every day of the week starting 2025-26 season

Last year, Adam Silver announced the 11-year, $76 million TV deal that will cover the daily basketball games from 2025-26 to the 2025-36 season. The deal ensures Disney (ABC and ESPN), Comcast (NBA and Peacock) and Amazon Prime will cover nationally televised games.

Ad

While the highlights remain a big marketing tool for the league, Silver and the front office are hoping for more live viewers.

In preparation for a potential increase in streaming services, the NBA lined up a daily dose of basketball action for fans.

The NBA is on Peacock on Monday, on NBC/Peacock on Tuesday, on ESPN on Wednesday and Prime Video on Friday. For nationally televised games midway through the season, Prime Video will handle Thursday coverage. ABC/ESPN and Prime will take over on Saturdays before ABC/ESPN and NBC/Peacock air games live on Sunday.

About the author
Michael Macasero

Michael Macasero

Twitter icon

Michael Macasero brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to his coverage of basketball at Sportskeeda with over 18 years of diverse work experience. This includes stints at Convergys, Interpace and RunRepeat.

Michael's background in English and Journalism has provided him with the analytical skills and precision necessary for creating content, and he is a lifelong fan of the Boston Celtics. His favorite players include legends like Larry Bird and Michael Jordan, modern stars like Tim Duncan, and Nikola Jokic, as well as emerging talent like Victor Wembanyama.

Michael respects Gregg Popovich, despite his contentious demeanor in interviews, and recognizes Popovich's genius in adapting his coaching style to maximize the talent on his roster over the years. Michael eagerly anticipates seeing how Popovich will structure the offense around emerging talent like Victor Wembanyama.

Understanding the story and details is crucial to Michael's reporting philosophy and he believes overlooking details, particularly when pressed for time, can lead to misunderstandings and inaccurate conclusions.

Aside from work, Michael's children are his hobbies, and he also likes to go running, swimming and weightlifting.

Know More

NBA Trade Rumors: New York Knicks set sights on 6-foot-10 European center LeBron James was willing to take pay cut for

Quick Links

Edited by Michael Macasero
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications