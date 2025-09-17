"We don’t want it as a substitute" - Adam Silver tones down stance after massive backlash for labeling NBA as 'highlight-based league'

Adam Silver faced criticism last week for saying that the NBA is a “highlights-based league” during a press conference. The league commissioner said that fans “consume” a “huge amount of content” on social media for free. Silver’s comments came just months before the league’s new 11-year, $76 billion TV deal ushers in the 2025-26 season.In an interview with Front Office Sports on Tuesday, Silver clarified his stance:“Now, I think the challenge for the league office, and this is something I’ve been talking a lot about with my colleagues internally, is how do we then ensure that we’re converting a highlights-based fan, for example, to a live game viewer? By no means, we don’t want it to be a substitute.”Adam Silver added that the different time zones will make turning highlight-based fans into in-arena viewers a big challenge. Still, he continued that the NBA must not stop keeping fans engaged, hoping they don’t want to watch the action live.Silver, the commissioner since February 2014, wanted to give more context to his response following the backlash. He said that, considering the cost of watching live games, some fans turn to social media for highlights. Silver did emphasize that the highlights “increase the likelihood” fans would catch the games live.For a younger generation of fans who don’t want to spend more for in-arena games, the highlights could prompt them to look for streaming services. The amplification of basketball action on TikTok, Instagram, X or YouTube could push more people to watch the games live.NBA is on streaming services every day of the week starting 2025-26 seasonLast year, Adam Silver announced the 11-year, $76 million TV deal that will cover the daily basketball games from 2025-26 to the 2025-36 season. The deal ensures Disney (ABC and ESPN), Comcast (NBA and Peacock) and Amazon Prime will cover nationally televised games.While the highlights remain a big marketing tool for the league, Silver and the front office are hoping for more live viewers.In preparation for a potential increase in streaming services, the NBA lined up a daily dose of basketball action for fans.The NBA is on Peacock on Monday, on NBC/Peacock on Tuesday, on ESPN on Wednesday and Prime Video on Friday. For nationally televised games midway through the season, Prime Video will handle Thursday coverage. ABC/ESPN and Prime will take over on Saturdays before ABC/ESPN and NBC/Peacock air games live on Sunday.