  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • Derrick White
  • "We wouldn't f**k you" - Derrick White reveals hilarious exchange with Gregg Popovich after being traded to Boston

"We wouldn't f**k you" - Derrick White reveals hilarious exchange with Gregg Popovich after being traded to Boston

By Reign Amurao
Modified Jul 29, 2025 22:21 GMT
NBA: Playoffs-San Antonio Spurs at Denver Nuggets - Source: Imagn
Derrick White tells a Gregg Popovich story about him getting traded to the Celtics (Image Source: IMAGN)

Boston Celtics guard Derrick White had one of the wildest trade stories in the NBA. In the 2021-22 season, White was traded by the San Antonio Spurs to the Celtics in exchange for Josh Richardson, Romeo Langford, a 2022 first-round pick (Blake Wesley) and the rights to swap 2028 first-round picks.

Ad

It was one of the smartest trades for the Celtics, as it boosted their backcourt. White fits well with the team, being a versatile guard who excels on both ends of the floor.

White launched his podcast, “White Noise,” on Monday, where he talked about the situation with the team when he was traded. According to the 6-foot-4 guard, it was longtime Spurs coach Gregg Popovich who informed him of the deal when it became official. Pop assured the former Colorado guard that he was going to a better situation.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"Getting traded is crazy," White began. "We're in Atlanta, Pop walks into the room and he's like, 'Hey, we traded you.' And doesn't say anything. Im like, 'To where?'

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

"He was like, 'We wouldn't f** you, we sent you to Boston.' I'm like, 'Alright, that's cool.' I was like, I'll fit well there, but it's also like, 'Well, what do I do?'"
Ad
Ad

Derrick White added that he got drunk after learning he got traded. But it became an issue because he had to be at the airport in a short amount of time.

White recalled that he barely made it to the airport to travel to Boston. The next day, he said, he wasn't feeling the best because he had been drinking the previous night, but had to do a lot of things with the Celtics. This included getting a medical, meeting the team's staff and his new teammates.

Ad

Eventually, it worked out well for both sides as he was a significant help in his first game. White scored 15 points on 50% shooting as the Celtics won 108-102.

Derrick White on his former teammate, Kristaps Porzingis

This offseason, the Celtics lost one of the players who won the 2024 NBA championship with them. Kristaps Porzingis was traded to the Atlanta Hawks after a short stint with the team. However, Derrick White loved having him as a teammate and spoke highly of him in his new podcast.

Ad
"I loved having him on the team," White said about the big man. "Didn't know much about him before we got him. You spend time with KP, he's as cool as it gets and he's a unicorn for a reason. Nobody can do the things that he do."

With Jayson Tatum recovering from an Achilles injury, the Celtics may be easing off the gas, but keeping Derrick White is a promising sign that they still intend to compete.

About the author
Reign Amurao

Reign Amurao

Twitter icon

Reign Amurao specializes in basketball at Sportskeeda, bringing 3 years of experience to his role and a Bachelor's Degree in Communication.

A fervent supporter of the Phoenix Suns, Reign was hooked to their electrifying "Seven-Seconds-Or-Less" offense, which epitomizes high-paced and high-intensity basketball. For Reign, Steve Nash is the ultimate floor general, and he believes Boris Diaw could've been the next Magic Johnson if he had a bit more discipline. 

From Reign's perspective, Anthony Edwards is a 90s player stuck in modern times, and Gregg Popovich is an ultimate winner with unparalleled success and leadership in the sport.

Reign's expertise lies in NBA history, particularly the significant moments and trends of the 2000s and 2010s. He prioritizes in-depth research using only credible sources to maintain accuracy in his articles, and avoids misleading topics.

Beyond basketball, Reign enjoys gaming with friends and watches comedy shows and films.

Know More

Spurs Fan? Check out the latest San Antonio Spurs depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

Quick Links

Edited by Alvin Amansec
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications