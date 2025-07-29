"We wouldn't f**k you" - Derrick White reveals hilarious exchange with Gregg Popovich after being traded to Boston

Boston Celtics guard Derrick White had one of the wildest trade stories in the NBA. In the 2021-22 season, White was traded by the San Antonio Spurs to the Celtics in exchange for Josh Richardson, Romeo Langford, a 2022 first-round pick (Blake Wesley) and the rights to swap 2028 first-round picks.It was one of the smartest trades for the Celtics, as it boosted their backcourt. White fits well with the team, being a versatile guard who excels on both ends of the floor.White launched his podcast, “White Noise,” on Monday, where he talked about the situation with the team when he was traded. According to the 6-foot-4 guard, it was longtime Spurs coach Gregg Popovich who informed him of the deal when it became official. Pop assured the former Colorado guard that he was going to a better situation.&quot;Getting traded is crazy,&quot; White began. &quot;We're in Atlanta, Pop walks into the room and he's like, 'Hey, we traded you.' And doesn't say anything. Im like, 'To where?'&quot;He was like, 'We wouldn't f** you, we sent you to Boston.' I'm like, 'Alright, that's cool.' I was like, I'll fit well there, but it's also like, 'Well, what do I do?'&quot;Derrick White added that he got drunk after learning he got traded. But it became an issue because he had to be at the airport in a short amount of time.White recalled that he barely made it to the airport to travel to Boston. The next day, he said, he wasn't feeling the best because he had been drinking the previous night, but had to do a lot of things with the Celtics. This included getting a medical, meeting the team's staff and his new teammates.Eventually, it worked out well for both sides as he was a significant help in his first game. White scored 15 points on 50% shooting as the Celtics won 108-102.Derrick White on his former teammate, Kristaps PorzingisThis offseason, the Celtics lost one of the players who won the 2024 NBA championship with them. Kristaps Porzingis was traded to the Atlanta Hawks after a short stint with the team. However, Derrick White loved having him as a teammate and spoke highly of him in his new podcast.&quot;I loved having him on the team,&quot; White said about the big man. &quot;Didn't know much about him before we got him. You spend time with KP, he's as cool as it gets and he's a unicorn for a reason. Nobody can do the things that he do.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostWith Jayson Tatum recovering from an Achilles injury, the Celtics may be easing off the gas, but keeping Derrick White is a promising sign that they still intend to compete.