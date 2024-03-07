“We don't f*** with him no more”: Bob Myers return to Chase Center has Warriors fans berating his legacy

It was an emotional night for former Golden State Warriors GM Bob Myers when his daughters announced his return to the Chase Center as the Dubs hosted the Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday. His presence had the fans giving him a warm welcome.

Myers stepped down from his post as the Warriors' President and General Manager last May after holding charge for 12 years. He is widely regarded as the architect of the Warriors dynasty. On social media, however, there was mixed response to his appearance at Chase Center.

One of the fans minced no words.

"We don't f*** with him no more"

Myers was emotional and appeared to well up when his daughters announced his return.

Fans on X weren't keen.

Bob Myers' return was slammed on X by Warriors fans

Myers has changed his career route after stepping down from the Warriors' leadership role. He has since taken the role of an analyst and a commentator for ESPN.

Under his run, Bob Myers led Golden State to four titles. In January 2024, he was hired by NFL side Washington Commanders as an advisor and consultant to owner Josh Harris.

Bob Myers had a hilarious response to Warriors' Draymond Green's tech foul against the Milwaukee Bucks

Earlier in the evening, Bob Myers delivered a sharp-witted comment that had in splits, following Draymond Green’s technical foul. The experienced forward received the foul for contesting Giannis Antetokounmpo’s layup. When commentator Mike Breen mentioned it, Myers responded with a biting remark.

"I thought we could avoid that. I came back for a peaceful game. But Draymond, oh boy.”

Golden State came into the contest coming off a brutal 88-140 decimation at the hands of the Boston Celtics at the TD Garden on Sunday. Against the Bucks, the hosts started on fine and even cooked the side enough to carry a 20-point lead in halftime.

At the time of writing, the Bucks are attempting to make a comeback as they trail 85-77. Steph Curry leads with 22 points for the Dubs. Antetokounmpo (17 points) and Damian Lillard (19 points) are looking to bring Milwaukee back into contention.

As for Bob Myers, the former GM will hope that his old team can close things out with a win. Despite the hate on social media, it will mark the end of a perfect night.