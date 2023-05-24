"We gave everything we have"- Dennis Schroder reflects on a 'great' Lakers season which ended in the Western Conference Finals

Dennis Schroder believes the LA Lakers emptied the tank en route to their run to the conference finals in the 2023 playoffs. The veteran guard reflected on the team's 2-10 start to the season and how they only had a 0.3% chance of making the playoffs.

However, Rob Pelinka's magical efforts at the trade deadline didn't just save the team's season but led them to a deep playoff run. Here's what Schroder said about this in his exit interview (via Spectrum SportsNet):

"We had a hell of a season. I think, like I mentioned yesterday 0.3% chance to make the playoffs. Rob [Pelinka] made the deal at the trade deadline for three-four guys in here who played great basketball. Competed on the highest level and we turned the corner.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Beat Memphis is in the playoffs, Golden State, and then, I mean lose against Denver, but Denver is a pretty good team... We gave everything we have. I gave everything I have. I think it was a great season."

Spectrum SportsNet @SpectrumSN “We gave everything we have. I gave everything I have… I think it was a great season.” Dennis Schröder reflects on the year from start to finish. “We gave everything we have. I gave everything I have… I think it was a great season.” Dennis Schröder reflects on the year from start to finish. https://t.co/o2OSskldGg

The Lakers were 13th in the West when at the deadline, new additions D'Angelo Russell, Jarred Vanderbilt, and Malik Beasley joined the team. From that point on, LA went on an 18-9 run, posting the best record in the conference in that stretch to finish seventh. They beat the Timberwolves in the play-in tournament to advance to the playoffs as the seventh seed.

The LA Lakers beat the No. 2 seeded Memphis Grizzlies and the defending champions Golden State Warriors in six games apiece. However, they ran out of steam against the clinical Denver Nuggets, who swept the Lakers in four games.

Considering how their season started and the chance they were given to make the playoffs, it could be deemed a "great season," as mentioned by Dennis Schroder.

Dennis Schroder among free agents LA Lakers must re-sign this offseason

Dennis Schroder was integral to the LA Lakers' success this season. After a messy end to his first stint with the franchise in 2021, when he declined a multi-year $84 million extension and left in free agency, Schroder returned hoping to make amends.

"I'm going to do whatever to get a W and to finish the unfinished business," said Schroder in his first media session back as a Laker.

Schroder stepped up in big moments and made sacrifices when needed to help the team succeed. He averaged 12.6 points and 4.5 rebounds per game across 66 games, starting 50 times for the Lakers. He eventually moved to the bench but happily accepted the role and thrived in it.

He had some clutch moments in the regular season, especially during some games in which Anthony Davis and LeBron James didn't play. Schroder became the Lakers' go-to option as a late-game free-throw specialist, where he excelled and how.

StatMuse @statmuse Dennis Schroder tonight:



19 PTS

8 REB

9 AST

10-11 FT



Game-winning steal and bucket, ending Memphis' 11-game win streak. Dennis Schroder tonight:19 PTS8 REB9 AST10-11 FTGame-winning steal and bucket, ending Memphis' 11-game win streak. https://t.co/PnRtfY5ZTf

Dennis Schroder was huge in the postseason. He made the go-ahead 3-point shot in the Lakers seventh seed play-in tournament game against the Minnesota Timberwolves, a game that went to OT.

Schroder continued his impactful play against the Grizzlies, especially defensively against Ja Morant. The German point guard's most crucial appearance was against the Golden State Warriors. Inserting Schroder in the starting lineup for closeout Game 6 was the biggest adjustment Darvin Ham made in that series.

Schroder limited the Warriors' pick-and-roll threat with Steph Curry as the primary ball-handler, which navigated the Dubs' tactic to neutralize Anthony Davis' threat as a rim protector.

It's safe to say Dennis Schroder played well above his pay grade, which was a veteran minimum deal. He was crucial in helping the Lakers find their identity and build a culture, too, so LA must look to re-sign him this summer.

Poll : 0 votes