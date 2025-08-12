  • home icon
  "We get death threats" - Michael Porter Jr. reveals hazards of sports betting amid his brother's looming prison time in scandal

"We get death threats" - Michael Porter Jr. reveals hazards of sports betting amid his brother’s looming prison time in scandal

By Reign Amurao
Published Aug 12, 2025 21:53 GMT
NBA: Playoffs-Oklahoma City Thunder at Denver Nuggets - Source: Imagn
Michael Porter Jr. opens up about sports betting (image Source: IMAGN)

Sports betting is a sensitive issue that Michael Porter Jr. addressed following an appearance in the latest episode of "One Night with Steiny." It's also sensitive for the Brooklyn Nets forward since his brother, Jontay, got in trouble for it. During the 2023-24 season, Jontay was banned for life from the NBA and all its affiliated organizations due to his involvement in a gambling case.

When the topic of sports betting was being discussed, Porter brought up how a person's upbringing could play a factor in it. He claims that some players start with nothing, which makes them tempted to urge their friends to wager.

Porter used the example of a player who might persuade his pals to place a safe wager with a high payout.

“Some people probably think like that, and all their homies have nothing,” Porter said.
According to Porter, situations such as these could have a detrimental impact on the sports betting industry. On the player's end, bettors get controlling, even sending death threats, depending on the outcome.

“The whole sports gambling entity, it’s bad and it’s only gonna get worse. We really do get death threats. [The] crazy part is, you can’t win anymore. Because if I do too good, I’m messing up the people who bet on the under and if they bet on my over, you’re messing up some people’s money.”
Jontay was found guilty on July 10 of conspiracy to commit wire fraud. Following the outcome of his actions, he's scheduled to be sentenced on Dec. 18.

Additionally, current players like Terry Rozier and Malik Beasley have been brought up in sports betting investigations.

Michael Porter Jr. admits that women are his "vice"

There are a lot of temptations in the NBA world. Given that athletes like Michael Porter Jr. earn millions, they have access to almost anything. The Nets forward opened up about it during a recent episode of his podcast, "Curious Mike."

According to Porter, his temptations are women, and he has struggled with them for some time.

"Everybody has different weaknesses," Porter said. "Everybody struggles with different things. It might be people who deal with alcohol, with drugs.
"For example, my brother had problems with gambling. My weakness has always come in the form of women. And when I'm away from God, when I'm not reading His word, not praying, not prioritizing Him, that's where the devil seems to catch me: in the realm of women."
Michael Porter Jr. speculated that the reason why he isn't married yet is that he hasn't overcome his struggles with women.

Reign Amurao

Reign Amurao

Reign Amurao specializes in basketball at Sportskeeda, bringing 3 years of experience to his role and a Bachelor's Degree in Communication.

A fervent supporter of the Phoenix Suns, Reign was hooked to their electrifying "Seven-Seconds-Or-Less" offense, which epitomizes high-paced and high-intensity basketball. For Reign, Steve Nash is the ultimate floor general, and he believes Boris Diaw could've been the next Magic Johnson if he had a bit more discipline. 

From Reign's perspective, Anthony Edwards is a 90s player stuck in modern times, and Gregg Popovich is an ultimate winner with unparalleled success and leadership in the sport.

Reign's expertise lies in NBA history, particularly the significant moments and trends of the 2000s and 2010s. He prioritizes in-depth research using only credible sources to maintain accuracy in his articles, and avoids misleading topics.

Beyond basketball, Reign enjoys gaming with friends and watches comedy shows and films.

Edited by Alvin Amansec
