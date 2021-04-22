"We get there, us as a team, I’ll handle the rest" - Jimmy Butler vows to lead Miami Heat deep into the 2021 NBA Playoffs

Led by Jimmy Butler, the Miami Heat reached the 2020 NBA Finals thanks to their gritty style of basketball. Many reduced their achievements last year down to mere luck, but big things were expected of the Heat this season nonetheless.

Unfortunately for fans and well-wishers, the Miami Heat have been extremely patchy this year. They've only managed a 31-28 record thus far, which pegs them in the seventh spot in the Eastern Conference standings.

Jimmy Butler makes bold claim about the Miami Heat

While many followers have expressed concern regarding the Miami Heat's 2020-21 campaign, Jimmy Butler isn't too worried. Their current record would put the Heat in a play-in tournament, but Jimmy Buckets isn't fretting yet.

“I can’t speak for everybody. I don’t care,” Butler said of the standings. “I really don’t. I don’t pay attention to it. I don’t be on the World Wide Web like that. So I can’t tell you who is where." [H/T: Sun Sentinel]

18 PTS, 7 REB, 11 AST from @JimmyButler guides the @MiamiHEAT to their 3rd win in a row! pic.twitter.com/NnjoVnqZam — NBA (@NBA) April 22, 2021

Jimmy Butler is focusing on one game at a time and is more concerned about reaching the playoffs than anything else.

"I know in our team meeting we talk about it," Butler continued. "All we got to do is get there. We get there, us as a team, I’ll handle the rest."

Jimmy Butler was the driving force for the Miami Heat in the 2020 NBA Playoffs, especially against the Milwaukee Bucks and the LA Lakers. He averaged 23.4 points, 5.8 rebounds and 4.4 assists per game against the Bucks while keeping Giannis Antetokounmpo in check.

Jimmy Butler during the 2020 NBA Finals

Advertisement

Jimmy Butler also took over in the 2020 NBA Finals to carry an injury-reduced Miami Heat side to six games. His performance in Game 5 of that series was one for the ages. Butler managed 35 points, 12 rebounds, 11 assists and five steals while playing 47 out of the 48 regulation minutes.

The @MiamiHEAT force a Game 6 behind Jimmy Butler's 35-point triple-double in the Game 5 win! #NBAFinals



35 PTS | 12 REB | 11 AST



Game 6: Sunday at 7:30pm/et on ABC pic.twitter.com/Eu1swrF73W — NBA (@NBA) October 10, 2020

Jimmy Butler surely has the credentials and past performances to back up his claim, so the Miami Heat will definitely be a team to watch out for in the playoffs, irrespective of their seeding.

Also read: "There’s no doubt I’m MVP" - Joel Embiid extremely confident about bagging NBA's top honor this season