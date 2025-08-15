"We get to watch Podz 34 times" - NBA fans erupt as Lakers & Warriors dominate national TV coverage for 2025-26 season

The NBA announced the schedule for the 2025-26 season on Thursday, including the national TV games for every team. Leading the way with the most national coverage (34) are the LA Lakers, Golden State Warriors, New York Knicks and the defending champion OKC Thunder. The Dallas Mavericks, featuring Cooper Flagg and Anthony Davis, got 23.Fans promptly reacted to the national TV coverage released by the NBA:&quot;We get to watch Podz 34 times.&quot;PrinceJamesFan🦉 @BronzeWrldLINKWe get to watch Podz 34 times on national tv?One fan said:𝟐𝟑 👑 @BronWorldLINKHow do the warriors have 34?? 💀💀Another fan added:Amy @amyknowsballLINKThe NBA forcing the Warriors, Lakers, and Knicks on us when we'd really prefer a healthy balance showcasing more young, exciting teams like the Blazers, Spurs and PistonsOne more fan continued:GODS FAVORITE @MIKEFRMQNZLINKI promise no one wants to see the thunder that muchAnother fan reacted:Agent 0 @FT_Merchant05LINKNobody wants to watch the washed warriors for 34 times in a season lmaoLast year, the Lakers topped the list with 39, followed by the Warriors with 36. The former champs, the Boston Celtics, had 34, tied with the New York Knicks. With Luka Doncic still on the roster, the Dallas Mavericks were scheduled to appear in 30 nationally televised games, seven more than they will have next season.Unsurprisingly, the OKC Thunder had the biggest leap in national coverage. From 25 last season, they leapfrog to a tie for first with the Warriors and the Lakers. As the reigning NBA champs, they earned their share of the limelight.The Boston Celtics’ national TV appearance dropped from 34 to 25, which is not surprising following Jayson Tatum’s injury and the shredding of salaries. Still, they have one more than the Cleveland Cavaliers, who could rule the Eastern Conference next season.Meanwhile, the NBA gave the LA Clippers 21 dates on national TV. For a team that retooled with John Collins, Brook Lopez and Bradley Beal, the number might be a little low, particularly if they dominate.The NBA continues to lean on Warriors and Lakers for Christmas DayThe NBA continues to rely on the Warriors and the Lakers to deliver on Christmas Day. This year, both teams will again appear during the highly coveted dates.Cooper Flagg, Anthony Davis and the Dallas Mavericks will visit the Bay Area for a showdown with the Dubs. Klay Thompson returns to his old haunts to go up against familiar faces at 5:00 PM ET.Three hours later, the retooled Houston Rockets, led by Kevin Durant and Alperen Sengun, travel to Los Angeles for a date with the Lakers. The last time Durant and LeBron James played against each other on Christmas was December 25, 2018. If both are healthy, this highlights a star-studded encounter that also includes Lakers point guard Luka Doncic.