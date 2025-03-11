"We are getting a ring this year": Warriors fans hyped after $110,959,223 X-factor drops team's first triple-double of the season

Jimmy Butler led the Golden State Warriors to a 130-120 home victory against the Portland Trail Blazers on Monday with his triple-double performance of 15 points, 10 rebounds, 10 assists and three steals. Butler signed a two-year, $110,959,223 deal with the team on Feb. 6, and his triple-double is the Warriors' first of the 2024-25 NBA season.

Reacting to the feat, Warriors fans took to X, formerly Twitter, as they lauded Butler and hyped up the team's championship chances this season.

"I have been saying it and I’ll keep saying it we are getting a ring this year with jimmy," a fan tweeted.

"THIS IS A CHAMPIONSHIP TEAM YEA I SAID IT! #Dubnation," a fan tweeted.

"Quietest triple double of all time too he’s a TEAM PLAYER," a fan tweeted.

"bro been here for a month and already got a triple double before everyone else 💀" a fan tweeted.

"First of many, can’t wait for him to be doing this in the playoffs," a fan tweeted.

"yeahhh da goat the difference maker we winning the championship #Dubnation," a fan tweeted.

Draymond Green was the last Warrior to record a triple-double statline. He achieved the feat over a year ago on March 7, 2024, against the Chicago Bulls.

Jimmy Butler credits his teammates after first Warriors triple-double

During the postgame press conference following Monday's matchup, Jimmy Butler credited his Golden State Warriors teammates for his triple-double. Butler highlighted the team's role in his performance as he shared that he was just glad to have clinched the win.

"You can't get a triple-double without your teammates. That's for damn sure," Butler said."Whether they miss the shot and you get the rebound, or they make the shot whenever you pass it to them. [Triple-double] is just a word.

"I'm just happy that we won -- triple-double or not. I take these wins as they come."

Since acquiring Jimmy Butler ahead of the trade deadline, the Warriors have gone 12-2 and are riding a five-game winning streak as they stand sixth in the Western Conference with a 37-28 record. The former Miami Heat star has brought new life to Golden State, which was previously struggling to maintain a top-10 spot.

Across the 13 games he's played for the Warriors, Butler is averaging 17.6 points, 5.7 rebounds, 5.7 assists and 1.3 steals while shooting 45.6% from the field. His presence has also allowed Steph Curry to be more effective as they combine to make a force to be reckoned with.

