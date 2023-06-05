"We don't give a damn about none of the other stuff" - Gabe Vincent says the Miami Heat have only one goal in mind after Game 2 of NBA Finals

Miami Heat point guard Gabe Vincent was the star of the show in Game 2 of the NBA Finals against the Denver Nuggets on Sunday.

Vincent finished with a team-high 23 points, three assists, two steals and four 3-pointers on 66.7% shooting. Thanks to his efforts, Miami rallied from 15 points down to secure a 111-108 road victory.

Following his big-time performance, Vincent joined the NBA TV broadcast with the legendary Shaquille O’Neal. O'Neal asked him if he was upset that the Heat aren’t being spoken about as true threats to win the title. Many fans and analysts predicted the Nuggets to win this series in four or five games.

Vincent said that the Heat don’t care about outside noise as they are just focused on being the first team to win four games.

“Are you guys a little upset that you're not getting the respect that you deserve?” O’Neal asked.

“I speak for my whole team when I say we don't give a damn,” Vincent said. “We just want to get four wins. We don’t give a damn about none of the other stuff.”

During his postgame interview, Gabe Vincent was also asked by Shaquille O’Neal how the Miami Heat continue to show poise after tough playoff losses.

Miami was recently able to overcome a heart-breaking Game 6 home loss to the Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference finals by winning a road Game 7. Now, the Heat have once again responded after a tough Game 1 loss against the Denver Nuggets.

Gabe Vincent said that the Heat were so successful in Game 7 against the Celtics because they knew that if they won, it would erase their prior mistakes.

“Well, speaking back to Game 6, it didn’t matter if we won Game 7,” Vincent said.

However, Vincent said that Miami hasn’t accomplished anything in the finals yet. He added that his team has nothing to be happy about until they win the title.

“Speaking about now, we haven’t done anything yet,” Vincent said.

“It’s first to four. We haven’t done anything. This may be our second trip here in the last four years, but we didn’t win last time. So, we've got nothing to be all jolly about. We've got four wins to get.”

Following their Game 2 win, the Heat have tied their series with the Nuggets at 1-1. Game 3 of the finals will take place on Wednesday in Miami.

