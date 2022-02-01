"We don't give a f*** about the money" - Source close to Ben Simmons reveals why the Philadelphia 76ers star is looking for a new destination

Ben Simmons’ impasse with the Philadelphia 76ers is easily the longest and costliest in the history of the NBA.

While some players usually give in when the financial hit becomes too painful to bear, Simmons is making it known that he’s in for the long run. Despite losing millions, the 76ers’ point guard is stubbornly seeing through his threat of sitting out an entire season if he’s not traded.

ESPN NBA Insider Ramona Shelburne posted a report regarding the accumulated fines and Simmons’ stance despite the hefty penalties. She has been providing sought-after coverage of the entire saga since the story broke out in the preseason.

According to Shelburne's post, this is what one source close to the Australian international had to say about the mounting fines:

“We don’t give a f**** about money. That’s not what this is. It’s hard for people to understand. But if you believe in what you’re doing and that this is not the right situation for you, and you’re trying to get to a better place, the money doesn’t matter. Obviously, it’s a financial hit. But you adjust.”

NBA Central @TheNBACentral



“‘We don't give a f*ck about the money,’ one source close to Simmons says” Ben Simmons has lost over $19 million in fines since the season began and could lose another $12 million by the end of the season, per @ramonashelburne “‘We don't give a f*ck about the money,’ one source close to Simmons says” Ben Simmons has lost over $19 million in fines since the season began and could lose another $12 million by the end of the season, per @ramonashelburne “‘We don't give a f*ck about the money,’ one source close to Simmons says” https://t.co/mqNqoljT13

Ben Simmons loses $360,000 for every game missed and so far, the fines have reached more than $19 million. If he’s not traded and since he refuses to play for the Philadelphia 76ers again, he could lose another cool $12 million when the season ends.

The amount lost to penalties is just mind-numbing. However, Simmons and his camp are insisting that they will not change their tune even in the face of the upcoming fines. The 3x All-Star has already vowed never to don the Philadelphia 76ers jersey again.

Will Ben Simmons eventually be moved before the trade deadline?

With the trade deadline approaching, the Australian basketball superstar's name should be a fixture in trade rumors. [Photo: Bleacher Report]

Daryl Morey, the 76ers’ President of Basketball Operations, has repeatedly made it clear that he’s not trading Ben Simmons for anything less than the maximum value. He wants at least one top 25 player and draft picks in exchange for the ultra-versatile point guard.

The Sacramento Kings, Minnesota Timberwolves, Portland Trail Blazers and Indiana Pacers have reportedly inquired about a possible deal. No deal has even remotely come close to happening, particularly with Tobias Harris being supposedly part of any deal.

NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA



doesn’t hold back on how the 76ers have handled the Ben Simmons trade saga “It’s a disaster and it reeks from the top down. … It’s an embarrassment and you are wasting away the greatness of Joel Embiid!” @stephenasmith doesn’t hold back on how the 76ers have handled the Ben Simmons trade saga “It’s a disaster and it reeks from the top down. … It’s an embarrassment and you are wasting away the greatness of Joel Embiid!”@stephenasmith doesn’t hold back on how the 76ers have handled the Ben Simmons trade saga 😳 https://t.co/Zlz55RkQRL

There’s also a big chance that it’ll not be a straight-up trade between two teams, but a multi-team deal that’s likely to be complicated. Through all the speculation and rumors, Ben Simmons continues to receive breakdowns of the penalties levied upon him.

Also Read Article Continues below

February 10 is the trade deadline, so the Simmons-76ers standoff is only going to get more attention and hopefully a solution will be reached by then.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra