"We are going to win a championship": $100M star makes bold statement on Steph Curry-led Warriors' 5th title aspirations

Steph Curry's teammate, Draymond Green, made a bold statement regarding winning a championship this season. Green was one of the hosts in the Tip-Off show before the 2025 NBA All-Star Game.

While everyone was celebrating the All-Star festivities, Green declared that he and the Golden State Warriors will win the championship this season.

“I said ‘I think we’re gonna win a championship but I lied," Green said. "We are going to win a championship.”

It's a bold statement from a player whose team is in 10th place in the Western Conference. While Steph Curry remains on top of his game, being named an All-Star for the 11th time in his career, Green's sentiments might be due to the addition of Jimmy Butler to the Golden State Warriors' roster. The veteran star signed a 4 year, $100,000,000 extension with the Warriors in 2023.

Since Butler's arrival, the Warriors have notched a 3-1 record before heading into the All-Star break.

Steph Curry's teammate expected LeBron James to miss 2025 NBA All-Star Game

The 2025 NBA All-Star Game was the highly anticipated reunion of Steph Curry and LeBron James. Both stars previously played in the 2024 Paris Olympics as part of Team USA, winning the gold medal together. Curry and James' bond grew stronger during that time, which made fans more excited to see the duo create more memories on the hardwood as teammates.

Unfortunately, James announced he will sit out this year's All-Star game due to ankle soreness. The King made his announcement just hours before the game, which meant that the NBA had no time to come up with a replacement.

Curry's Warriors teammate, Draymond Green, wasn't surprised when LeBron made the announcement. Green was aware of James' injury and noticed how he took a couple of games off.

“I just know he’s been dealing with that [ankle soreness], Green said. "He took a couple of games off last week. … It’s kinda expected.”

While Draymond Green already saw it coming, he was kind of bothered by how abrupt the announcement was.

“I think Bron coulda helped somebody else out and said this earlier, Green added. "(Devin Booker)?”

LeBron James and Steph Curry were supposed to play under Shaquille O'Neal's All-Star team, Shaq's OGs. The team consists of the oldest players in the league today. A few of them were also notably teammates for Team USA last year. Looking at the lineup, O'Neal's team was the heavy favorite to win the 2025 All-Star game due to the chemistry of the players.

