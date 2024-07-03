"We haven't gone too deep" - Bronny James recalls LeBron James' guidance post Lakers draft

The LA Lakers introduced rookies Dalton Knecht and LeBron James' eldest son, Bronny James, to the media on Tuesday. Knecht, from Northern Colorado and Tennessee, went No. 17, while the former Trojan landed at No. 55. Although Knecht had a more impressive college career, it was unsurprisingly the younger James who got a majority of the attention.

The discussion quickly turned to the four-time NBA MVP’s influence on James Jr. A reporter asked the rookie if his superstar father already told him about what to expect in the pro ranks.

Bronny James Jr. responded:

“We haven’t gone too deep into that stuff yet. We haven’t started summer league yet. The stuff that he [LeBron] has been telling me my whole life. Just having that work ethic, and coming in and getting work in, listening to your coaches and being coachable, stuff like that he’s driven into my head my whole life.”

The former USC backup guard probably couldn’t name one conversation that stood out as he likely had thousands of those with LeBron James. It’s safe to assume that the NBA’s career points leader drummed into his eldest son the basics and the finer points of basketball.

In high school, college, or the pros, tenets such as hard work and being coachable are non-negotiable. They were the foundation James Jr. recalled without hesitation.

LeBron James has prepared Bronny James well for the relentless criticism

LeBron James is no stranger to critics. His entire career has been under the microscope, and it seems like his detractors are only growing over the years. Bronny James is entering that world, and his father has ensured the youngster is prepared to deal with it.

James Jr. emphasized during his introductory press conference that all he wants is “to get my name out for myself.” He didn’t necessarily share in the idea of having to play together with his illustrious father.

Bronny James does seem ready to face the criticism and the challenges that lie before him. LeBron James certainly played a big part in that awareness and willingness to take on the obstacles.

Here’s what James Jr. had to say about all the attention and criticism after the LA Lakers drafted him:

“It’s for sure amplified the amount of pressure. I’ve already seen it in (social) media and on the internet and stuff talking about (how) I might not deserve an opportunity. But I’ve been dealing with stuff like this for my whole life. It’s nothing different. It’s more amplified for sure, but I can get through it.”

The amplification of the spotlight and the lambasting likely increased leading into the draft. Rich Paul, the agent for the father-son duo, reportedly called teams not to draft Bronny James. If any team other than the Lakers or Phoenix picked him, James Jr. would have taken his talents to Australia, according to ESPN’s Bob Myers.

New LA Lakers coach JJ Redick already defended the team’s second-round pick, saying that LeBron James’ eldest son “earned it.” James Jr. soaked the atmosphere and answered questions with focus and clarity. The four-time MVP made sure his namesake was ready for that.

