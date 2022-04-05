"We not gonna sign DeMar DeRozan but we gonna trade for Westbrook" - Magic Johnson claims LA Lakers could have gone to Finals in the West if not for the Russell Westbrook trade

Magic Johnson has largely kept mum on the impact of Russell Westbrook’s trade on the LA Lakers’ disastrous season.

The legendary point guard has repeatedly called out his former team’s lack of effort, hustle and defense this season. However, he has not publicly questioned Westbrook’s acquisition until the last few days.

Appearing on First Take with Stephen A. Smith and Molly Qerim, Magic Johnson finally revealed his thoughts and narrated his contribution to the Lakers’ offseason moves. The “Magic Man” asked Lakers GM Rob Pelinka to talk to DeMar DeRozan after the latter’s camp informed Johnson of DeRozan’s desire to play for the Lakers.

Johnson, who was expecting the DeRozan acquisition to happen, was completely taken by surprise by the direction the LA Lakers took in the offseason:

“I went on vacation, next thing I hear, we not gonna sign DeMar DeRozan but we gonna trade for Westbrook. They had the Buddy Hield trade already done and backed out of that.”

He added:

“So, if you had Buddy Hield, DeRozan, now we can keep Caruso, we can keep KCP, the guys who defend! They’re our best on-ball defenders and both were happy with their roles. We’d be playing Phoenix in the Western Conference Finals.”

The LA Lakers reportedly balked at DeMar DeRozan’s negotiation to have a three-year deal, which is why the veteran forward ended up with the Chicago Bulls. As Johnson pointed out, having DeRozan would have allowed them to keep their two best perimeter defenders in Alex Caruso and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope.

LA could also have gotten Buddy Hield, who, like DeRozan, was arguably a better fit alongside LeBron James and Anthony Davis than Russell Westbrook.

Instead, with James and Davis’ blessing, they took on Russell Westbrook’s mammoth contract and forced him to change his game. Head coach Frank Vogel, who’s known for his defensive philosophies, was forced to handle a team that didn’t have his kind of players. He was given an aging roster who couldn’t shoot, jog back on defense and oftentimes look disinterested.

With the Lakers tethering on the brink of a catastrophic season, it’s fair to wonder how things could have been had they followed Magic Johnson’s suggestions.

Magic Johnson and Stephen A. Smith agree on LeBron James’ culpability in LA Lakers’ roster construction

Magic Johnson and Stephen A. Smith are not giving LeBron James a pass in the Lakers' embarrassing season. [Photo: Insideook]

It’s now well-chronicled that LeBron James pushed for the LA Lakers to trade for Russell Westbrook, who was then playing for the Washington Wizards. Despite the glaring fit concerns and declining athleticism, the purple and gold lusted for his marquee name and threw caution to the wind.

Stephen A. Smith completely agrees with Magic Johnson that James is partially responsible for the Lakers’ mess:

“LeBron James got his fingerprints written all over it, regardless of the numbers he’s been putting up as an individual player. We gotta remember what LeBron James’ greatest gift has always been prior to this year. It’s maximizing the potential of the players around him to facilitate winning. He hasn’t done that.”

Smith continued:

“We can speculate as to why that is, but nevertheless that’s on him because he was the guy that went to him and said, ‘I want Russell Westbrook,’ not DeMar DeRozan, not Buddy Hield, [but] Russell Westbrook! LeBron James’ fingerprints are written all over this, there’s no doubt about it.”

The dysfunction the LA Lakers are in now could even extend to the next campaign where they’ll likely run the same Big 3.

