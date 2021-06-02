"We got our a** kicked" LeBron James reflects on LA Lakers' embarrassing 85-115 loss to Phoenix Suns in Game 5 | 2021 NBA Playoffs

LeBron James and the LA Lakers are on the verge of a first-round exit from the 2021 NBA Playoffs after dropping another game against the Phoenix Suns. Monty Williams' men dominated the paint on both ends of the court to record a commanding 85-115 win and take a 3-2 lead in the series.

Devin Booker rose to the occasion from tip-off and had 18 points in the first quarter itself as the LA Lakers struggled from the field. The Phoenix Suns hit top gear in the second quarter and had already amassed a 30-point lead by halftime.

It was a mere formality in the second half as the LA Lakers eventually waived the white flag and both teams emptied their benches. Chris Paul injured his right shoulder again, though, so that could be a huge blow for the Suns in the future.

LeBron James reacts to LA Lakers' performance against Phoenix Suns in Game 5

LeBron James had a respectable stat line of 24 points, seven assists and five rebounds, but didn't come close to being enough for the LA Lakers tonight. King James spoke to reporters about his team's performance after the game.

"We got our a** kicked," LeBron said. "It's that simple... We've got to be better obviously if we want to force a Game 7."

LeBron gave the Phoenix Suns credit for making the most of their homecourt advantage. He added:

"...at the end of the day it’s 1 game … they held serve at home, we go home with the opportunity to (return serve)."

LeBron James also discussed the importance of the upcoming Game 6 on Thursday.

LeBron James on Game 6: “It’s literally win or go home at that point, so you shoot all the bullets you’ve got, and throw the gun too. I look forward to the environment. Laker faithful is going to give us a lot of energy. I look forward to the moment and the challenge.” — Michael Scotto (@MikeAScotto) June 2, 2021

LeBron James certainly has a habit of flicking a switch in big games, and with the crowd at Staples Center cheering the LA Lakers, expect him to show up.

LeBron James discusses Anthony Davis' injury

Anthony Davis suffered a groin injury in Game 4

The LA Lakers sorely missed Anthony Davis' physicality tonight as the Phoenix Suns were able to clog the paint without much difficulty.

During his post-match interaction, LeBron James mentioned that he's embraced the likelihood of Davis missing Game 6 as well.

"My mindset is as if AD won't be in the game in Game 6, but if something changes, we'll go from there," LeBron said.

Vogel said he’s not sure exactly how close Anthony Davis was to playing tonight, but that the groin clearly wasn’t good enough to get clearance from the medical staff to play.



He remains questionable for Thursday’s Game 6. They evaluate him daily. — Mike Trudell (@LakersReporter) June 2, 2021

The LA Lakers certainly have a steep hill to climb, but this is not the first time LeBron James is facing adversity in the NBA Playoffs. LeBron has never lost a first-round series in his career and will do everything in his power to maintain that record.

