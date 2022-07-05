“We got back and saw how they was walking down the hall, we like ‘oh, y’all shook’” - Iman Shumpert says they could see that the Warriors were defeated before Game 7 in the 2016 NBA Finals, says LeBron James was telling him ‘we gonna do this’

Iman Shumpert recalled LeBron James' confidence as a driving factor for the 2016 Finals. He said the Golden State Warriors looked defeated even before Game 7 started.

LeBron James had Golden State Warriors 'shook' with looks of defeat even before Game 7 of 2016 Finals

Shumpert explains:

“We got back and saw how they was walking down the hall, we like, ‘oh, y’all shook’”

The 2016 Cleveland Cavaliers' confidence was the driving force of their comeback against the Golden State Warriors. Being down 3-1 against the reigning champions is one thing; never mind being down against the Splash Brothers.

But that did not stop LeBron and the Cavs. As Iman Shumpert and J.R. Smith discussed, the mood on the bus for the entire series was of confidence.

JR recalls:

“Our bus was always jump. Like somebody talking, somebody chit-chatting, like, cause that’s how we was. That’s the type of group we was. And when I tell you with even wins, losses, whatever.”

He continued with how that bus took the loss that would make the series 3-1:

“Then we lost that game and it was, oh my god, that shit was eerie. It was real. It was literally eerie on that bus. Like ain’t nobody wanna call nobody, nobody had their headphones on listening to music. Like it was just frustration.”

This Cleveland squad's camaraderie was unparalleled. Their comfort level allowed them to sit back, assess their situation and compete.

Having LeBron helped the most because of his elite play, poise and confidence.

LeBron has always had a high basketball IQ. He handles negativity well, whether it be from players, coaches, the media or even himself. James usually excels in challenging situations. He thrives off of playing well in big moments because it separates him from the pack.

LeBron's ability to maintain composure after being down 3-1 against the reigning champions exemplified his leadership. He showed his team that the series isn't over until the final game.

LeBron James dominated games 6 and 7. Before game 7, the Golden State Warriors appeared visually dejected. The Cavs had flipped the script.

As Iman Shumpert outlined, James said, "We gonna do this" before the game started. That mentality is exactly what changed the series. That mentality allowed LeBron James and company to make championship history.

