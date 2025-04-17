"We got Bronny simulating Anthony Edwards" - Chris Finch revealing Luka Doncic's scout team comp on Timberwolves has fans in splits

Luka Doncic and the LA Lakers are set to play against the Minnesota Timberwolves in the first round of the playoffs. Both teams have started to prepare for how they'll plan around certain players.
On Wednesday, a report came out that said the Lakers used Shake Milton and Bronny James to simulate Anthony Edwards in practices. That was confirmed by head coach JJ Redick, who spoke to the media on the same day.
On Thursday, Wolves head coach Chris Finch addressed how the team has been preparing for the matchup with the Lakers. He told the media that they've been using veteran player Joe Ingles to simulate Luka Doncic.
"We have our scout team ready," Finch said. "It's hard to replicate everything he does. We have Joe Ingles kind of simulating things, who gives us a comp on size and IQ for sure, but it’s certainly tough.
Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.
After the confirmation from Finch, Lakers fans rushed to the comments section and revealed their thoughts. Here are some of what the fans said.
"We got bronny simulating ANT," a fan said.
"Joe Ingles, Chinese Tingles, Cream & Onion Pringles, Lakers in 5," another fan said.
"Joe ingles isn’t even going to touch the floor this series," a fan commented.
Other fans trolled the Wolves for using the Australian player as Doncic.
"Joe is the greatest player in nba history. Of course he is playing Luka. Joe slander will not be tolerated here," a fan said.
"This n***a said Joe Ingles, we are fucked 🤣🤣🤣" another fan commented.
"It’s not a fair comparison. Joe Ingles can play defense," one fan said, taking a shot at Luka's defending.
JJ Redick claims 'not a person in the world' can guard Luka Doncic
Luka Doncic is one of the best offensive stars in the NBA. Heading into the playoffs, there is much anticipation about how the Lakers' star will perform.
In an interview with the media on Wednesday, Redick stated that Doncic is virtually unguardable.
“He thinks there’s not a person in the world who can guard him,” Redick said via ESPN's Dave McMenamin.
Doncic has built a reputation for being one of the best players who can live up to the hype, even with the playoff pressure.
Luka Doncic has played in 50 games in the postseason. He's averaged 30.9 points, 9.4 rebounds and eight assists on 46.2 percent shooting from the field. He's scored at least 40 points eight times in his career and has had multiple 30-point games.
Los Angeles Lakers Fan? Check out the latest Lakers depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.