"We got a bunch of bums who are not Steph Curry jacking up threes every night" - Charles Barkley on his biggest problem in today's NBA

There's no doubt Stephen Curry of the Golden State Warriors changed the game of basketball. Curry was the catalyst of the three-point revolution in the NBA today. However, Charles Barkley believes that other players taking a lot of three-point shots is not good for the game.

Barkley recently appeared on The Pat McAfee Show for the first time. The Hall of Famer talked about a variety of topics, including the current state of the NBA, wherein more and more players take shots beyond the arc.

Barkley acknowledged that that's the reality of the NBA today, but he's not a fan of players taking ill-advised threes.

"The biggest problem I have with, you know, okay, we got the greatest shooter we’ve ever seen Steph Curry break the record the other night. The biggest problem we got now, we got a bunch of bums who are not Steph Curry jacking up threes every single night," Barkley said.

Barkley added that he wants to see great shooters take those shots on a nightly basis. He only has a problem when poor players take three-point shots. Barkley also mentioned that today's NBA is easier compared to his generation, wherein there were hand-checked fouls, no defensive three seconds, and the physicality was off the charts.

Steph Curry became the NBA's three-point king last Tuesday at the MSG

Entering Tuesday's game against the New York Knicks at the Madison Square Garden, Steph Curry needed just two three-point shots to break Ray Allen's record of 2,973 three-pointers. Curry surpassed that mark in the first quarter itself, hitting two beyond the arc.

The three-time NBA champion made the first one a little more than a minute into the game to tie Allen's record. Curry went clear of Allen by hitting a well-contested three-point shot with 7:34 left on the clock. The game was paused as Curry went on to celebrate with his teammates, coaches and family.

Steph Curry can now officially call himself the greatest shooter ever. There is no debate about that as Curry went on to lead the Golden State Warriors to a 105-96 win. He finished with 22 points, three rebounds and three assists on the night. He hit a total of five three-point shots that night to give himself 2,977 for his career.

Curry went on to celebrate the historic night with Ray Allen and Reggie Miller, two legends he passed on the all-time list. Before Curry entered the NBA, Allen and Miller were considered by many as two of the greatest shooters in the history of basketball.

However, the arrival of Steph Curry not all changed that, but has also completely changed basketball. Three-point shots have become the norm in today's NBA as all teams allow their players to take as many as they can. Shooters have become premium, with players such as Duncan Robinson, Joe Harris, Davis Bertans and Fred VanVleet getting paid a ton to shoot.

Moreover, with Stephen Curry not hanging up his sneakers any time soon, he'll be extending his record every night for the rest of his career. Curry should ultimately become the first player to hit 3,000 three-point shots later this season, and could reach the 4,000-mark as well before his retirement.

