"We got wannabe Steph Curry on our G league team": Lakers fans plead for red-hot Quincy Olivari to take $33M struggling guard's spot

Lakers fans rallied behind Quincy Olivari, campaigning for the young guard to join LeBron James and Anthony Davis on the NBA roster after another stellar performance in the G League. Olivari shone during the South Bay Lakers’ 128-118 loss to the Santa Cruz Warriors on Friday, showcasing his potential.

The former Xavier standout delivered an impressive 33-point performance, shooting 7 of 21 from the field, including 5 of 13 from beyond the arc. He also added six rebounds, five assists and two steals, while converting 9 of 11 free throws in 36 minutes of play.

Following Olivari’s latest display, Lakers fans urged the front office and head coach JJ Redick to promote the two-way guard to the main roster, advocating for him to replace the struggling Gabe Vincent, who is currently on three-year, 33 million contract.

"We got wannabe Steph Curry on our G league team while Gabe Snell soaks up all the minutes on Varsity smh," a fan wrote.

"Gabe can’t even make the wide open ones and this ni*ga is hitting stepbacks from 30ft," said another fan.

"He’s shooting 43% from 3 on 14 attempts per game. Lakers can’t shoot and they’re letting dude rot in the G-league. I don’t understand it," another user commented.

"I’ll take him over Gabe Vincent any day," another user wrote.

"Lakers watching this..like nah we'll stick with Gabe Vincent," wrote another.

"He's lightyears better than Gabe Shitcent man Ive seen enough," said another user.

Gabe Vincent is struggling to find his rhythm

Gabe Vincent has played in all 12 games for the Lakers this season but has struggled to find his rhythm offensively. The former Miami Heat point guard has been particularly inconsistent from beyond the arc, contributing to his offensive woes.

Vincent is averaging just 3.2 points per game while shooting 28.8% from the field, including 18.8% from 3-point range. His limited offensive production has been a key factor in the Lakers’ lackluster bench performance.

In contrast, Quincy Olivari has thrived in his two G League appearances with the South Bay Lakers. Before a 33-point effort against the Santa Cruz Warriors, the former Rice point guard showcased his talent in a strong outing against the Salt Lake City Stars.

Olivari scored 28 points on 8 of 19 shooting, including 7 of 15 from beyond the arc, leading South Bay to a dominant 110-96 victory. He also added 10 rebounds, six assists and one steal to his impressive stat line.

Meanwhile, the Lakers will face the New Orleans Pelicans on Saturday in the second game of their back-to-back series.

